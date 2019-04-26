Stocks post meager gains on Wall Street

VOL. 43 | NO. 17 | Friday, April 26, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks managed to post meager gains on Wall Street, enough to notch another record closing high for the S&P 500 index.

Major indexes spent much of the day wobbling or lower on Tuesday, and the S&P 500 edged up in the last few minutes of trading.

Internet companies were especially weak after Google's parent company, Alphabet, slumped 7.5% after the search giant reported a slowdown in revenue growth.

Household goods makers and utilities notched gains.

The S&P 500 rose 2 points, or 0.1%, to 2,945.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 38 points, or 0.1%, to 26,592. The Nasdaq, which is heavily weighted with technology companies, fell 54 points, or 0.7%, to 8,107.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10 year Treasury fell to 2.50%.