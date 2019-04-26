Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 17 | Friday, April 26, 2019

US sales OK'd for cigarette alternative that heats tobacco

Updated 1:55PM
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health officials will allow Philip Morris International to sell a cigarette alternative that heats tobacco without burning it.

But the Food and Drug Administration has not yet decided whether to allow the device, iQOS (EYE-kose), to be advertised as less harmful than cigarettes. Without that key marketing pitch, analysts expect limited use of the penlike device.

The device is the centerpiece of the company's effort to shift the shrinking market of U.S. smokers toward alternative tobacco products.

FDA regulators stressed Tuesday that the device is not safe, but studies submitted by the company did show it produces fewer toxic byproducts than traditional burning cigarettes. It will be sold in the U.S. by Altria, maker of Marlboro cigarettes, and subject to laws that ban television and radio advertising of cigarettes.

