The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 17 | Friday, April 26, 2019

Top White House adviser says Trump still backing Moore

Updated 1:09PM
WASHINGTON (AP) — White House adviser Kellyanne Conway says the president is still backing conservative commentator Stephen Moore for a spot on the Federal Reserve board, and she adds she's not concerned about some of his controversial comments on women.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Conway said, "I'm a strong successful woman who's worked with Stephen Moore for decades. I know how he feels about women, how he treats women in the workplace."

Conway's comments came a day after White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said the White House was reviewing Moore's comments on women. Moore on Sunday apologized for comments in the past viewed as demeaning to women, saying some were misguided jokes.

In a CNBC interview Tuesday, Moore said the president and the White House economics team are "totally behind me."

