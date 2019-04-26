Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 17 | Friday, April 26, 2019

Tennessee lawmakers to negotiate voucher compromise

Updated 11:23AM
NASHVILLE (AP) — A split between the Tennessee House and Senate on a high-profile school voucher bill has forced both chambers to designate negotiators to come up with a compromise.

Lawmakers on Tuesday refused to budge on their differences on the voucher bill after going back and forth on various amendments.

Under Lee's proposal, parents of students in certain low-performing school districts could receive up to $7,300 in state funds to spend on private school tuition and other approved expenses, but they would need to meet certain income requirements.

The Senate's version conflicts with what House members passed, which includes immigration status verification and applies to the state's most populated counties.

That means the two chambers will form a joint panel known as a "conference committee" to find a solution.

