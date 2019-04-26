Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 17 | Friday, April 26, 2019

US workers' compensation rose moderately in 1st quarter

Updated 7:35AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wages and benefits for U.S. workers rose 0.7% in the first three months of the year, a modest gain that matched the previous quarter's increase.

The data suggests that growth in workers' compensation has stalled in recent months. In the first quarter, wages and benefits increased 2.8% compared with a year earlier. That's down slightly from a 2.9% gain in 2018. Still, workers' compensation has picked up slowly. Five years ago, quarterly gains were closer to 0.4%.

The job market is very tight, with the unemployment rate at 3.8%, near a 50-year low, and there are more open jobs than unemployed workers. That has pushed up wages over time, though the gains aren't as healthy as they were the last time the jobless rate was this low.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0