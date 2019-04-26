Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 17 | Friday, April 26, 2019

New UT chancellor to be highest paid in school history

KNOXVILLE (AP) — The next University of Tennessee at Knoxville chancellor is set to be the highest paid chancellor in the school's history, with a base salary of $600,000.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports Donde Plowman signed her offer letter for the role Friday. Plowman is the executive vice chancellor and chief academic officer at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where budget records say her salary is $462,000.

The Tennessee school also promised Plowman a one-time moving allowance of $35,000 and an annual housing allowance of about $20,000. She was also promised recommendation for a tenured position as a full-time professor. She previously served as a department head at the school's Haslam College of Business.

She's set to start the chancellor role this summer, pending approval by the school's board of trustees.

Information from: Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com

