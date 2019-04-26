Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 43 | NO. 17 | Friday, April 26, 2019

2 more measles cases confirmed in Tennessee

NASHVILLE (AP) — The Tennessee Department of Health says two more cases of measles have been confirmed in the state, bringing the total number of cases in Tennessee this year to three.

All three cases are in East Tennessee. The agency says the two new cases are associated with the case announced April 18 .

The Health Department said in a news release that people should make sure they're up to date on measles-mumps-rubella vaccine, and anyone with symptoms should stay home and contact a health care provider.

A hotline has been set up to answer questions from the public about measles at (865) 549-5343, or contact a health care provider or local health department. Information is also available online .

