Tennessee Titans to kick off caravan at Fort Campbell

VOL. 43 | NO. 17 | Friday, April 26, 2019

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) — Members of the Tennessee Titans are set to visit Fort Campbell.

Fort Campbell says in a news release that Titans linebacker Rashaan Evans and wide receiver Adam Humphries are scheduled to visit service members and their families Monday at the Fort Campbell Exchange.

Also set to join them are Titans cheerleaders, the Titans' mascot and members of the team staff.

It's the first stop on the Titans' 2019 team caravan, which also is scheduled to head to Clarksville, Tennessee, later Monday. The caravan will make 18 total stops in Tennessee, Alabama and Kentucky.