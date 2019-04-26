Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 17 | Friday, April 26, 2019

Tennessee Titans to kick off caravan at Fort Campbell

Updated 7:34AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) — Members of the Tennessee Titans are set to visit Fort Campbell.

Fort Campbell says in a news release that Titans linebacker Rashaan Evans and wide receiver Adam Humphries are scheduled to visit service members and their families Monday at the Fort Campbell Exchange.

Also set to join them are Titans cheerleaders, the Titans' mascot and members of the team staff.

It's the first stop on the Titans' 2019 team caravan, which also is scheduled to head to Clarksville, Tennessee, later Monday. The caravan will make 18 total stops in Tennessee, Alabama and Kentucky.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0