Vanderbilt names Fox, Gross, Harris to hoops support staff

VOL. 43 | NO. 17 | Friday, April 26, 2019

NASHVILLE (AP) — New Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse has selected Andy Fox, Nicki Gross and Adell Harris to support staff positions.

Stackhouse has named Fox director of scouting and recruiting, Gross special assistant to the head coach and Harris chief of staff.

Fox was Louisiana Tech's director of basketball operations the last four seasons.

Gross was an analyst with the Memphis Grizzlies this season. She also has been an assistant coach with the NBA G League's Iowa Energy and Raptors 905. She was the G League's only female coach at the time. Gross worked on Stackhouse's staff with Raptors 905.

Harris was a head women's basketball coach at Tusculum from 2009-12 and at UNC Wilmington from 2012-17.

Vanderbilt hired Stackhouse three weeks ago after he spent the 2018-19 season as a Memphis Grizzlies assistant coach. Stackhouse replaces Bryce Drew, who was fired after Vanderbilt went 9-23 this season.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25