The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 17 | Friday, April 26, 2019

University of Tennessee-Knoxville taps Plowman as chancellor

Updated 9:20PM
KNOXVILLE (AP) — The University of Tennessee has picked University of Nebraska-Lincoln official Donde (DON-dee) Plowman to become the flagship Knoxville campus' next chancellor.

The university announced Plowman's selection Friday. She still needs approval by the university system's board of trustees, which will hold a May 3 meeting for her recommendation.

Plowman is the executive vice chancellor and chief academic officer at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Plowman previously was a UT-Knoxville faculty member and led the management department in its Haslam College of Business.

She was one of four finalists for the post.

Wayne Davis has been interim chancellor since May following the announced firing of Beverly Davenport. She was ousted after less than 1 ½ years when former system President Joe DiPietro said she had "numerous areas of unsatisfactory performance."

