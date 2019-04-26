Man tosses cellphone, removed from Trump speech

VOL. 43 | NO. 17 | Friday, April 26, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man was removed from the audience at President Donald Trump's speech to the National Rifle Association after tossing his cellphone toward the stage.

The phone flew toward one side of the lectern as Trump was approaching from the other side. The president proceeded with his speech without delay.

Witnesses said the man appeared to be a supporter of the president.