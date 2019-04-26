Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 17 | Friday, April 26, 2019

Tennessee attorney gets prison for stealing $1M from clients

NASHVILLE (AP) — A Tennessee attorney has been sentenced to 92 months in prison for stealing more than $1.36 million from clients. The majority was from the daughter of a state trooper killed in the line of duty.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Nashville says Jackie Garton served as the trustee for several estates. In 2009, he began withdrawing funds from those accounts for his own use. His purchases included a Jaguar automobile, a boat and a house.

The theft was uncovered after the trooper's daughter wanted to use her funds to open a bookstore and discovered her account had been depleted.

Garton admitted to stealing about $1.2 million from the woman. He pleaded guilty to wire fraud, tax fraud and identity theft.

Garton was sentenced on Monday and taken into custody.

