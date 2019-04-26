Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 17 | Friday, April 26, 2019

US long-term mortgage rates up for 4th week; 30-year 4.20%

Updated 10:27AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. long-term mortgage rates rose this week for the fourth straight week, though they remain historically low as a spur to home sales in the spring buying season.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on the 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage increased to 4.20% from 4.17% last week. By contrast, a year ago the benchmark rate stood at 4.58%.

The average rate for 15-year, fixed-rate home loans rose this week to 3.64% from 3.62% last week.

After peaking at nearly 5% in November, long-term rates started trending downward, helping to boost home sales after a rocky 2018.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0