Stocks edge lower a day after record

VOL. 43 | NO. 16 | Friday, April 19, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks gave up an early gain and drifted mostly lower on Wall Street as investors continue digesting a steady flow of corporate earnings.

Energy and communications companies took some of the biggest losses Wednesday. Exxon Mobil lost 1.9% and AT&T fell 4.1%.

Bond prices rose, sending yields lower, as investors shifted money into low-risk assets.

Anadarko Petroleum soared 11.6% after Occidental Petroleum made an offer for the company, hoping to beat a rival bid from Chevron.

The S&P 500 index fell 6 points, or 0.2%, to 2,927. It closed at a record high the day before.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 59 points, or 0.2%, to 26,597. The Nasdaq lost 18 points, or 0.2%, to 8,102.

The yield on the 10 year Treasury fell to 2.52%.