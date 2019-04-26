Lupinacci is now chairman, CEO of Baker Donelson

VOL. 43 | NO. 17 | Friday, April 26, 2019

Lupinacci

Timothy M. Lupinacci has assumed the role of chairman and chief executive officer of Baker Donelson.

Lupinacci, who was elected as the incoming chairman and CEO by the firm’s board of directors in October 2018, assumes the role from Ben C. Adams, who has served as the firm’s chairman and CEO for the last 16 years. Adams is remaining with Baker Donelson and will continue his practice focused on estate planning and corporate law.

Under Adams’ leadership, Baker Donelson grew from a firm of around 270 attorneys and advisers across 10 offices in three states and Washington, D.C., to become one of the 60 largest law firms in the country with more than 700 attorneys and advisers across 21 offices in 10 states and Washington, D.C.

Lupinacci has served as a member of the firm’s board of directors, chair of the Financial Services Department, and managing shareholder of the Birmingham office. He serves on the firm’s diversity committee and previously served as cochair of Baker Donelson’s Women’s Initiative Pathways to Leadership Committee.

He is a recipient of both the firm’s Susan E. Rich Award, in recognition of an unflagging commitment to advancement of women at Baker Donelson and to women’s issues generally, and the Barry Ford Diversity Award, in recognition of an ongoing commitment to strengthen the atmosphere of inclusion at Baker Donelson.

Lupinacci’s practice of more than 28 years focused on the representation of financial institutions throughout the country in complex issues arising in restructuring. He is a Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy and a member of the American Bankruptcy Institute. He is a graduate of the Vanderbilt School of Law and The University of Montevallo, where he serves as a member of the board of trustees.

Butler Snow’s Quinn to lead attorney organization

Quinn

Butler Snow’s Sara Anne T. Quinn has been named president-elect of the Lawyers’ Association for Women: Marion Griffin Chapter for 2019-2020. Quinn previously served as secretary for the 2018-2019 year.

Named for attorney Marion Griffin, who was told by the Tennessee Supreme Court in 1901 that women were not entitled to practice before the court, the Marion Griffin chapter of the Lawyers’ Association for Women was formed in 1981 in Nashville. The association emphasizes and addresses issues of concern to women within the legal profession. In particular, they strive to promote the efficient administration of justice and constant improvement of the law, especially as it relates to women, advocate for increased numbers of qualified women on the bench and work for improvement of the overall quality of the bench and encourage participation of women in local, state, national and specialty bar associations, particularly at leadership levels.

Quinn, who focuses her practice on employment litigation, is a graduate of the University of North Carolina and earned her juris doctor from the University of Tennessee.

Williams to Littler from Bass, Berry & Sims

Williams

Littler, the world’s largest employment and labor law practice representing management, has added Courtney C. Williams as an associate in the Nashville office. She joins from Bass, Berry & Sims PLC.

Williams both advises companies and litigates on their behalf on a wide-range of employment matters, including compliance with Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, discrimination and harassment, and claims of wrongful termination and defamation. She also works with clients to develop employee handbooks and advises on severance, noncompete and other employment-related agreements.

Williams earned her J.D. from the William & Mary School of Law and her B.A. from Carson-Newman College. She is a member of the Tennessee Lawyers’ Association for Women.

Legal Aid hires housing, consumer attorney

Rich

Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands has hired James Rich as a housing and consumer attorney.

Rich moves from Legal Services Alabama, where he handled a general civil practice caseload including consumer and housing cases. Before Legal Services Alabama, he worked as a legal fellow for International Justice Mission in its Pampanga, Philippines, office.

Rich graduated from Covenant College with a degree in philosophy and religion. He earned his juris doctor from Faulkner University Thomas Goode Jones School of Law. He spent a summer abroad in Strasbourg, France, with the Regent University School of Law.

NPR names Swenson its new president, CEO

Swenson

Nashville Public Radio (WPLN 90.3 FM and 91Classical) has appointed veteran CBS Radio executive Steve Swenson to serve as its president and chief executive officer.

Swenson succeeds Nashville Public Radio’s longstanding CEO Rob Gordon, who announced his retirement last fall after 24 years of leadership during a tenure marked by content expansion and fiscal stability.

Swenson brings more than three decades of experience in all facets of radio leadership, including news direction and general management. Most recently, Swenson served as the senior vice president and market manager at CBS Radio, Washington, D.C., where he was responsible for leading six stations.

Previously, Swenson served as vice president & general manager of CBS Radio’s news stations in New York City, 1010 WINS and WCBS 880. Before his stint in NYC, he served as the general manager of WTOP in Washington, D.C.

In addition to his professional contributions, Swenson has also been a leader in the nonprofit community, serving as a member of the board of directors at the New York chapter of the March of Dimes and World Hunger Year. At WTOP, he oversaw the station’s campaign to rebuild a Boys & Girls Club in Washington, D.C. In New York, he worked with the Central Park Conservancy on its annual “You Gotta Have Park” event with volunteers maintaining and restoring the park.

Swenson holds a degree in economics from the University of California at Santa Barbara.

Smith is president-elect of Tennessee Medical Assoc.

Smith

M. Kevin Smith, M.D., Ph.D., MMHC, assistant professor of Clinical Medicine at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, has been named president-elect of the Tennessee Medical Association effective May 1 for a one-year term.

Smith was elected by more than 1,100 members who voted in the 2019 leadership elections.

The TMA is the state’s largest professional association for physicians. Open to all medical doctors or doctors of osteopathy licensed to practice in Tennessee, TMA serves 9,000 members who also participate in local, regional and specialty medical societies throughout the state.

Harlan joins PNFP’s Capital Markets Inc.

Harlan

Lesli Harlan has joined Pinnacle Financial Partners as an operations and compliance officer for PNFP Capital Markets, Inc., the firm’s investment banking subsidiary that offers a full range of investment banking and capital markets products and services primarily focused on corporate middle-market clients.

Harlan comes to Pinnacle from M. Capital Advisors, where she was a compliance associate. She previously spent seven years with CPF Texas, where she served as chief compliance officer for the latter half.

Harlan is a graduate of the University of Georgia. She holds Series 6, 7, 24, 63 and 65 securities licenses and is a member of the National Society of Compliance Professionals.

ServisFirst Bank hires Harrington for new team

Harrington

ServisFirst Bank has added banking veteran Dan Harrington to lead the bank’s new corporate real estate banking division for the Nashville bank. His focus will be banking commercial real estate operating company relationships in Nashville and throughout the southeast.

Harrington has more than 30 years of banking experience. Before joining ServisFirst Bank, Harrington served as director of corporate real estate banking for Synovus Bank, where he was responsible for the Tennessee and Texas markets with clients and projects throughout the southeast.

Before Synovus, he held a regional executive position with Bank of America, based in Dallas, where he was responsible for all Commercial Real Estate Banking operations for the state of Texas.

He is a graduate of Texas Tech University.

First Farmers shareholders elect Perko to board

Perko

Shareholders of First Farmers and Merchants Corporation have elected one new director, expanding the number of directors to 10, and re-elected the nine incumbent directors.

Elected to a one-year term, the company’s new director is Richard C. Perko, president and chief executive officer of the Lee Company, a mechanical contracting, facilities and home services company. He serves on the Board of Williamson, Inc. and is a small-group leader for Living Sent Ministries. His past affiliations include president of Plumbing, Heating, Cooling Contractors of Middle Tennessee, the board of Associated Builders & Contractors, the executive committee for the American Heart Association Heart Walk and the board of Justice & Mercy International.

The eight other incumbent directors were re-elected to new one-year terms:

• Jeffrey L. Aiken, president of the Tennessee Farm Bureau Federation

• Jonathan M. Edwards, president and CEO of the Edwards Group of Companies

• Thomas Napier Gordon, a real estate investor

• Dalton M. Mounger, an attorney in private practice

• Timothy E. Pettus, vice chairman of the company and the bank

• Matthew M. Scoggins, Jr., CEO emeritus of Tennessee Farmers Insurance Companies

• H. Alan Watson, CEO of Maury Regional Health System

• Brian K. Williams, president of the company and the Bank

Barnes

Also at First Farmers, Clay Barnes has been named business banking relationship manager for Williamson County. He is based at the Berry Farms office.

Barnes has 15 years of banking experience, most recently as vice president and retail market manager for Synovus Bank. There he was responsible for reaching deposit and lending production targets for both consumer and business categories.

A graduate of University of Tennessee, Barnes was a branch manager for US Bank and has held roles with Heartland Wholesale Funding, Argent Mortgage and Delta Funding.

He is board chair elect for Community Partnership of Williamson County.