VOL. 43 | NO. 17 | Friday, April 26, 2019

Legislative Update. Williamson, Inc. Legislative Update is a monthly community forum featuring elected officials centered on the issues being discussed in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss the issues in greater depth with their constituents. Columbia State Community College, Community Room, Building A, 1228 Liberty Pike, Franklin. Friday, 7:15-8:30 a.m. Fee: Free and open to the public. Information

THROUGH APRIL 27

NFL Draft

Family and fans of all ages are invited to the free, three-day football festival held at Nissan Stadium and Lower Broadway. There will be interactive exhibits, immersive games, virtual reality experiences, a player autograph session, and more. Lower Broadway and the areas around Nissan Stadium will host free, public activities throughout the weekend. This is the NFL’s largest festival footprint ever created for the draft. Information Road closures

SATURDAY, APRIL 27

St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon and Half Marathon

Local bands perform live throughout the course, making it one of the most popular runs in Music City. There is also a two-day Health & Fitness Expo leading up to the main race, as well as a post-race concert featuring some of the top acts in country music. Information Road closures

Chew & Move

This is a high energy event complete with educational opportunities, health screenings and a variety of children’s activities. Youth ages 9-12 are encouraged to participate in this event. Fee: Free event with complimentary breakfast and lunch. Hadley Park Community Center, 1037 28th Ave. North. Information: www.hendersonvillearealinks.org, 615 416-3244.

APRIL 27-28

Historic Franklin Main Street Festival

Attendees can expect a weekend full of music, arts, crafts, rides, food and children’s activities. Free and open to all ages. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Information

APRIL 27-MAY 3

Commuter Challenge

Grab your friends and co-workers and challenge each other to give commuting options a try. Participants can carpool, walk, bike, take a bus/train or work remotely. Registration required. Information

SUNDAY, APRIL 28

Jewish Food Fest

This event will foster an appreciation for Jewish culture and traditions, bringing together the broader Jewish community from across Nashville. Family activities, music, demos, and arts and crafts. Gordon Jewish Community Center, 801 Percy Warner Blvd. Noon-3 p.m. Information

MONDAY, APRIL 29

30th annual Golf Classic

Hendersonville Area Chamber of Commerce will host annual golf classic at Bluegrass Yacht & Country Club, 550 Johnny Cash Parkway. Tee time: 11 a.m. Space for 144 golfers. Information: Kendell Sinks, 615-824-2818.

TUESDAY, APRIL 30

State of Metro Address

Mayor David Briley delivers the 56th annual State of Metro address, Nashville Public Library Grand Reading Room, 615 Church Street. Free, public event with seating on a first-come, first-served basis. 10 a.m. Information

WEDNESDAY, MAY 1

Williamson Chamber Networking

A facilitated, casual networking opportunity for Williamson County Chamber members. Limited to 30 participants. Bring business cards, brochures and product samples to share with other participants. Lunch meeting option, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Location, Williamson, Inc., 5005 Meridian Blvd., Suite 150. Lunch provided by Taziki’s Mediterranean Café. Afternoon meeting, Holiday Inn, 1738 Carothers Parkway. 3:30-5 p.m. Registration required. This is a free, members-only event. Information

Salon@615

Special Edition presents An Evening with Melinda Gates, Tennessee Performing Arts Center, 505 Deaderick Street. 6:15-8:15 p.m. Fee: $37.50, includes a signed copy of the book, “The Moment of Lift.” Information

THURSDAY, MAY 2

Nashville Chamber Member Orientation

Learn about member benefits and involvement opportunities from Chamber staff. Lunch provided. Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, 211 Commerce Street, Suite 100. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: Free, but registration required. Information

THURSDAY, MAY 2

Street Eats

A gathering of up to 20 local food trucks along Deaderick Street between Fourth Avenue North and Fifth Avenue North. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Information

Williamson Inc. Business After Hours

Nashville Golf & Athletic Club, 1703 Crockett Springs Trail, Brentwood. 4:30-7 p.m. Information

MAY 3-5

48th annual Spring Craft Fair

Lower Lawn of Centennial Park. Free Event. Free shuttle service Saturday and Sunday from HCA parking lots located on Park Plaza. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Information

MAY 2-16

Mayor’s Art Show

Created as an opportunity to recognize the artistic accomplishments of Davidson County students, the show will feature works from Antioch, Cane Ridge, Glencliff, Hillsboro, Hunters Lane, Pearl-Cohn and Stratford. Art teachers from each school selected two works per grade level for inclusion in the exhibit. Frist Art Museum, Education Corridor, 919 Broadway. Information