VOL. 43 | NO. 17 | Friday, April 26, 2019
Legislative Update. Williamson, Inc. Legislative Update is a monthly community forum featuring elected officials centered on the issues being discussed in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss the issues in greater depth with their constituents. Columbia State Community College, Community Room, Building A, 1228 Liberty Pike, Franklin. Friday, 7:15-8:30 a.m. Fee: Free and open to the public. Information
THROUGH APRIL 27
NFL Draft
Family and fans of all ages are invited to the free, three-day football festival held at Nissan Stadium and Lower Broadway. There will be interactive exhibits, immersive games, virtual reality experiences, a player autograph session, and more. Lower Broadway and the areas around Nissan Stadium will host free, public activities throughout the weekend. This is the NFL’s largest festival footprint ever created for the draft. Information Road closures
SATURDAY, APRIL 27
St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon and Half Marathon
Local bands perform live throughout the course, making it one of the most popular runs in Music City. There is also a two-day Health & Fitness Expo leading up to the main race, as well as a post-race concert featuring some of the top acts in country music. Information Road closures
Chew & Move
This is a high energy event complete with educational opportunities, health screenings and a variety of children’s activities. Youth ages 9-12 are encouraged to participate in this event. Fee: Free event with complimentary breakfast and lunch. Hadley Park Community Center, 1037 28th Ave. North. Information: www.hendersonvillearealinks.org, 615 416-3244.
APRIL 27-28
Historic Franklin Main Street Festival
Attendees can expect a weekend full of music, arts, crafts, rides, food and children’s activities. Free and open to all ages. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Information
APRIL 27-MAY 3
Commuter Challenge
Grab your friends and co-workers and challenge each other to give commuting options a try. Participants can carpool, walk, bike, take a bus/train or work remotely. Registration required. Information
SUNDAY, APRIL 28
Jewish Food Fest
This event will foster an appreciation for Jewish culture and traditions, bringing together the broader Jewish community from across Nashville. Family activities, music, demos, and arts and crafts. Gordon Jewish Community Center, 801 Percy Warner Blvd. Noon-3 p.m. Information
MONDAY, APRIL 29
30th annual Golf Classic
Hendersonville Area Chamber of Commerce will host annual golf classic at Bluegrass Yacht & Country Club, 550 Johnny Cash Parkway. Tee time: 11 a.m. Space for 144 golfers. Information: Kendell Sinks, 615-824-2818.
TUESDAY, APRIL 30
State of Metro Address
Mayor David Briley delivers the 56th annual State of Metro address, Nashville Public Library Grand Reading Room, 615 Church Street. Free, public event with seating on a first-come, first-served basis. 10 a.m. Information
WEDNESDAY, MAY 1
Williamson Chamber Networking
A facilitated, casual networking opportunity for Williamson County Chamber members. Limited to 30 participants. Bring business cards, brochures and product samples to share with other participants. Lunch meeting option, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Location, Williamson, Inc., 5005 Meridian Blvd., Suite 150. Lunch provided by Taziki’s Mediterranean Café. Afternoon meeting, Holiday Inn, 1738 Carothers Parkway. 3:30-5 p.m. Registration required. This is a free, members-only event. Information
Salon@615
Special Edition presents An Evening with Melinda Gates, Tennessee Performing Arts Center, 505 Deaderick Street. 6:15-8:15 p.m. Fee: $37.50, includes a signed copy of the book, “The Moment of Lift.” Information
THURSDAY, MAY 2
Nashville Chamber Member Orientation
Learn about member benefits and involvement opportunities from Chamber staff. Lunch provided. Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, 211 Commerce Street, Suite 100. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: Free, but registration required. Information
THURSDAY, MAY 2
Street Eats
A gathering of up to 20 local food trucks along Deaderick Street between Fourth Avenue North and Fifth Avenue North. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Information
Williamson Inc. Business After Hours
Nashville Golf & Athletic Club, 1703 Crockett Springs Trail, Brentwood. 4:30-7 p.m. Information
MAY 3-5
48th annual Spring Craft Fair
Lower Lawn of Centennial Park. Free Event. Free shuttle service Saturday and Sunday from HCA parking lots located on Park Plaza. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Information
MAY 2-16
Mayor’s Art Show
Created as an opportunity to recognize the artistic accomplishments of Davidson County students, the show will feature works from Antioch, Cane Ridge, Glencliff, Hillsboro, Hunters Lane, Pearl-Cohn and Stratford. Art teachers from each school selected two works per grade level for inclusion in the exhibit. Frist Art Museum, Education Corridor, 919 Broadway. Information