The Jerry Stackhouse file

VOL. 43 | NO. 17 | Friday, April 26, 2019

Age: 44 (Nov. 5, 1974)

Hometown: Kinston, North Carolina

Family: Wife Ramirra, children Jaye, Alexis and Antonio.

Education: Kinston HS and Oak Hill (Virginia) Academy. Earned his BA at the University of North Carolina in 1999 in African-American studies. He completed the Business of Entertainment, Media and Sports program at the Harvard Business School executive education program in 2017.

High school highlights: Was the North Carolina player of the year in 1991-92 as a junior, leading Kinston to the state finals. Spent his final season at Oak Hill Academy, which went undefeated. He was a two-time first-team Parade All-America pick and MVP of the McDonald’s All-American Game.

College highlights: Spent two seasons at North Carolina before going pro. As a sophomore in 1995, Stackhouse averaged 19.2 points and 8.2 rebounds per game to lead UNC to the Final Four. He was named first-team All-America and the Sports Illustrated player of the year.

NBA highlights: The No. 3 overall pick Stackhouse averaged 19.8 points for Philadelphia and was named to the NBA All-Rookie first-team. Stackhouse spent 18 seasons and played for eight teams before retiring after the 2013 season. He averaged 16.9 points, 3.3 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 31.2 minutes for his career. A two-time All-Star with the Pistons (2000, 2001), Stackhouse posted career highs of 29.8 points (second in the NBA) during the 2000-01 season, leading the league in total points and free throws made. He reached the 2006 NBA Finals as a member of the Mavericks. He made playoff appearances with the Pistons (1999-2000, 2002), Mavs (2005-08), Bucks (2010), Nets (2013).

Coaching highlights: Began as an assistant with the Raptors in 2015, advancing to Eastern Conference finals. Became head coach of the Raptors 905 NBA G League team in 2016-17, winning both the title and coach of the year honors. Joined the Grizzlies for the 2018-19 season before being named Vanderbilt’s head coach April 5.

Worth noting: Stackhouse has sung the national anthem at several NBA games, and don’t be surprised if he does the same before a Vanderbilt game this fall/winter.

Stackhouse’s favorite athlete is Jackie Robinson, and he wore Robinson’s No. 42 when he was with the Nets for the 2012-13 season. He was the first pro athlete in Brooklyn to wear No. 42 since Robinson.

Finished his NBA career with 16,409 points (16.9 ppg), 3,067 rebounds (3.2 rpg) and 3,240 assists (3.3 apg) in 970 games played (564 starts).

Following his retirement from the Nets, Stackhouse became a TV analyst/commentator for Fox Sports Detroit and the ACC Network before transitioning to coaching.

Founded and directed Stackhouse Elite AAU program starting in 2011.

— Compiled by Tom Wood