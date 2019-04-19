Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 16 | Friday, April 19, 2019

Smokies announces dates for synchronous firefly viewing

Updated 7:03AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

GATLINBURG (AP) — Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials are announcing the predicted peak dates for viewing the park's synchronous fireflies this year.

A news release says the fireflies are expected to exhibit their unique synchronous flashing between May 30 and June 6. All visitors wishing to view the fireflies during this period must have a parking pass distributed by lottery.

The lottery is open for applications April 26-29. Applications are available at www.recreation.gov or by calling 1-877-444-6777.

The application fee is $1 and successful applicants will be charged a $24 reservation fee.

The park has limited access to the Elkmont area during the predicted peak activity of the fireflies since 2006. That's in order to reduce traffic and minimize the disturbance to the fireflies during the critical two-week mating period.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0