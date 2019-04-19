Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 43 | NO. 16 | Friday, April 19, 2019

Father of man accused in Waffle House shooting is sued twice

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Two lawsuits have been filed against an Illinois man whose son is accused of killing four people and injuring three others in a shooting at a Nashville Waffle House.

The lawsuits were filed in Tazewell County on Monday — the anniversary of the shooting — against Jeffrey Reinking on behalf of a woman who was injured and another whose daughter was killed.

The (Peoria) Journal Star reports that the lawsuits state Travis Reinking used a gun in the Waffle House attack that his father gave him after he was released from a hospital's mental health unit in violation of state law.

Jeffrey Reinking is also charged in Illinois with unlawful delivery of a firearm.

