The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 16 | Friday, April 19, 2019

Tennessee House advances bill to expand convenience voting

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers are expanding a pilot project that would allow more people to vote at any polling site inside their county.

House members voted 85-9 on Monday to allow Monroe, Wilson and Williamson counties to participate in a program in the upcoming 2020 election.

Rutherford County was the first and only county to allow so-called "convenient voting centers" during the 2018 election, which allowed voters to cast a ballot at any one of the voting centers in the county rather than a designated precinct.

Participating counties would need a supermajority approval from their local election commission in order to set up the convenient polling sites.

Tennessee is among states with the lowest voter turnout.

