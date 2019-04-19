Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 16 | Friday, April 19, 2019

Tennessee House advances $21M tax break for FedEx expansion

NASHVILLE (AP) — The Tennessee House has advanced a bill aimed at giving FedEx $21.3 million in tax breaks over seven years for its $1.3 billion Memphis hub expansion.

The House approved the bill Monday on a 96-2 vote. It still requires the Senate's approval.

The bill initially dealt with lease or rental price reporting to the commissioner of revenue. But the legislation by Republican House Speaker Glen Casada was overhauled to include $16.1 million in state and $5.2 million in local sales and use tax exemption directed at building materials for the FedEx project.

Republican Rep. Mark White of Memphis says the project is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

State Department of Economic and Community Development spokesman Scott Harrison says the department is neutral on the bill.

