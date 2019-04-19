Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 16 | Friday, April 19, 2019

MTSU accepting expired and unused medicine in drug take-back

Updated 7:28AM
MURFREESBORO (AP) — Middle Tennessee State University is accepting expired, unused and unwanted medications as part of its Drug Take-Back Day.

It takes place on Tuesday from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Both the MTSU campus community and general public are invited to participate.

According to a news release, the effort is part of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day . It aims to remove excess drugs from communities where they could be abused or misused, diverted into the wrong hands or disposed of in environmentally unsafe ways.

Both prescription and over-the-counter medicines will be accepted. Where possible, they should be left in their original packaging. Any personal identifying information on labels should be blacked out.

The drop-off location is adjacent to the Student Health, Wellness and Recreation Center at 1848 Blue Raider Drive.

