Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 16 | Friday, April 19, 2019

Tennessee AG declines to weigh in on voucher bill

Updated 2:04PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — A top Tennessee lawmaker says Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III's decision to not issue a legal opinion on a contentious voucher-like proposal signals it's likely unconstitutional.

Senate Speaker Randy McNally told reporters on Thursday that Slatery's response was acceptable if the state's top legal officer believed the state would be sued should the bill pass and issuing an opinion discussing the constitutionality of the bill would make it difficult for the attorney general to then defend the state.

The Daily Memphian was the first to report Slatery's office's refusal to issue a legal opinion on Gov. Bill Lee's proposal to expand education savings accounts — otherwise known as a voucher-style program allowing families to take public dollars to pay for private school tuition and other approved expenses.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0