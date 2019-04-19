Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 16 | Friday, April 19, 2019

Charter school bill headed to Tennessee governor's desk

NASHVILLE (AP) — A Tennessee proposal to tweak how the state intervenes in charter school authorization cases is headed to Gov. Bill Lee's desk.

Tennessee lawmakers approved final changes to the proposal on Thursday. Lee backs the proposal.

Currently, state law directs the state Board of Education to handle charter school appeals.

Under Lee's bill, a nine-member commission would be in charge of such appeals. Commission members would be appointed by the governor and approved by the Legislature. At least five members must come from school districts with charter schools.

Lee has said the bill is needed to make it easier to open high-quality charter schools and shutter poor performing ones. Critics counter the commission will make it easier to increase charter schools throughout the state.

