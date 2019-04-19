Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 16 | Friday, April 19, 2019

Judge: Student in T-shirt lawsuit won't be named

Updated 6:08PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — A federal judge has denied a request from a Tennessee lawmaker accused of sexual misconduct to publicly name the student who has filed a lawsuit against the Republican.

U.S. Judge Jeffrey Frensley on Thursday ruled against Rep. David Byrd's argument the student should be named because the student was no longer a minor since filing the complaint. Frensley said a person's continued age could not be considered as "newly discovered evidence." The judge included the Black's Law definition of evidence in his decision.

Byrd was sued last year after hosting a "Senior Day on the Hill." A voice message was sent to families telling students to get shirts promoting Byrd and change into them.

Byrd has been accused of sexual misconduct as a high school coach decades ago.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0