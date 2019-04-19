VOL. 43 | NO. 16 | Friday, April 19, 2019

Tennessee bill to limit police oversight panels goes to gov Print | Front Page | Email this story To:



From:



Message:

From (email):



Message:



NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers are sending Gov. Bill Lee a bill that would limit community oversight boards that investigate police misconduct, but maintain reduced subpoena power for them.

The Senate voted 24-6 Thursday to send the bill to the Republican governor. The House passed the negotiated bill Wednesday.

The House and Senate were divided on whether to preserve subpoena power for the boards. The House had passed a version that stripped that option away, while the Senate cleared a version that would limit subpoena power in a method that would've required judicial approval.

The two chambers struck a deal that would require the boards to receive a city council's approval for subpoenas.

Nashville voters approved a new oversight board in November. Knoxville's board hasn't used subpoena power. Memphis' board lacks subpoena power.