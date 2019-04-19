Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 16 | Friday, April 19, 2019

Protesters arrested after 30-hour long sit-in at Capitol

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee troopers arrested five protesters at the state Capitol after a 30-hour long sit-in outside Gov. Bill Lee's office.

The demonstration began Tuesday with four women sitting outside Lee's office door and promising not to leave until they had spoken to the governor about Rep. David Byrd, a Republican lawmaker accused of sexual misconduct.

Troopers initially threatened to arrest the women on Tuesday, but eventually allowed them to spend the night in the Capitol. However, officials eventually arrested five women late Wednesday. Each protester was charged with misdemeanor criminal trespassing and later released.

The group says they want Lee to issue a public statement condemning Byrd.

Lee had met with one of Byrd's accusers earlier this year, but has refrained from weighing in on whether the lawmaker should resign.

