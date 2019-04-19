Bradley wins Chapter 11 Reorganization of the Year

VOL. 43 | NO. 16 | Friday, April 19, 2019

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP has won the 2018 Chapter 11 Reorganization of the Year ($50 to $100 million) Award from M&A Advisor for the firm’s role in the Chapter 11 case of Vanguard Healthcare and its 17 subsidiaries.

Bradley was the debtor’s counsel in the case, which was among the winners of M&A Advisor’s 13th annual Turnaround Awards. Bradley partners William L. Norton III and James Blake Bailey served as lead bankruptcy attorneys, firm partner Michael D. Brent served as lead corporate counsel, and Bradley partner Ty E. Howard served as lead litigation counsel in the case.

Based in Bradley’s Nashville office, Norton is a member of the firm’s Bankruptcy and Creditors’ Rights Practice Group. He has experience with both debtor and creditor representation in bankruptcy, out-of-court workouts and restructurings, and bankruptcy-related litigation.

Brent also is based in Bradley’s Nashville office and is a member of the firm’s Healthcare Practice Group. He focuses his practice primarily on business law, representing clients in a wide range of transactional, regulatory and operational matters.

Howard, also based in Nashville, is a member of the firm’s Government Enforcement and Investigations Practice Group. He defends and counsels businesses and individuals involved in government investigations, compliance matters, False Claims Act and whistleblower cases, related business litigation and white-collar criminal matters.

The 2018 Turnaround Awards nominations represented more than 276 participating companies and were judged by an independent panel of industry experts.

Asurion teams with Staples technology

Nashville-based Asurion is partnering with Staples to provide customers with quick and easy tech help on their personal, smart home and home office technology.

Staples customers who purchase a new tech device and a Staples Protection and Tech Help Plan will receive Asurion’s product protection and expert tech help, including personal setup assistance, troubleshooting any issues with your device, and repair or replacement – no matter the brand or platform.

Asurion provides one-click phone or chat access to tech experts to help solve any technology issues that customers may have with their covered tech device, from setting up a tablet or router, to connecting a streaming device to your TV, to device repair or replacement.

Unlike traditional tech support, there’s no waiting in queue to reach a live person, and there’s no question too big or small regardless of the tech device brand or platform.

“At Asurion, we believe that it should be easy for customers to keep all their personal, home and work devices connected to each other and running smoothly,” says Rob DiRocco, senior vice president, Asurion client services and sales. “We’re excited to work with Staples to offer customers easy access to our tech experts, along with comprehensive product protection and support, to help their tech work better.”

AT&T 5G available in Nashville market

AT&T mobile 5G service is now live in parts in parts of Nashville.

The company says six other cities, including Austin, Los Angeles, Orlando, San Diego, San Francisco and San Jose are also live. There are now 19 cities across the nation where AT&T is the only carrier to offer mobile 5G service to businesses and consumers, well ahead of our competition.

“Last December we officially introduced the nation’s first commercial mobile 5G service,” says Andre Fuetsch, president AT&T Labs and chief technology officer. “We spent the early part of this year accelerating and advancing our 5G network with early adopters by our side. And now it’s time to offer this experience to more businesses and consumers in another 7 cities.”

Brightway Insurance expands to Tennessee

Brightway Insurance has opened new stores in three states, including one in Belle Meade.

Steve Moser launched Brightway, The Steve Moser Agency, April 15.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Steve Moser as one of our newest franchise owners,” says Talman Howard, Brightway president.” We have hundreds of insurance professionals dedicated to their success and to providing world-class service to their customers.”

Brightway Agency owners enjoy comprehensive business support including carrier relationships, marketing, accounting, management reporting and technology. Brightway also handles after-the-sale service on behalf of its franchisees, empowering them to focus on new business sales.

Southwestern, Summitt Leadership join forces

Nashville-based Southwestern Family of Companies has added the Pat Summitt Leadership Group to its network.

The partners will form an exclusive, dynamic strategic alliance to fulfill the mission of educating and inspiring students, athletes, business people and the next generation of leaders using the principles and teachings of the iconic coach Pat Summitt who died in 2016.

Formed in 2017, Pat Summitt Leadership Group aims to expand the legend, legacy and leadership lessons of the American treasure, Pat Summitt. Through film, educational programs and publishing, the group achieves its mission of spreading the philosophies of Pat Summitt to leaders and future leaders of all ages across the world.

Advocate Capital seeks to honor top paralegal

Advocate Capital, Inc., based in Nashville, has announced nominations for the 2019 American Association for Justice Paralegal of the Year Award are now open.

Advocate has sponsored the award for the eighth consecutive year. Each year, this award recognizes the key role paralegals play in our civil justice system.

The award is given to an individual who consistently makes contributions to the paralegal profession and acts as an inspiration to other paralegals through their knowledge of the law, perseverance in cases and superior skill set. The ideal candidate must demonstrate a commitment to both continuing legal education and their community through volunteering.

Any AAJ Paralegal Affiliate who has been a member for a minimum one year is eligible to receive award, but they must be nominated by another AAJ Paralegal Affiliate or an AAJ Attorney member in good standing. Entries will be accepted through Wednesday, May 15.

Advocate Capital, Inc. is a provider of strategic financial products and accounting services for trial law firms.

More recycling more often in Davidson County

A combined $2.8 million grant from The Recycling Partnership and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation will more than double the frequency of recycling collection from once a month to every other week.

The recycling improvement program will affect more than 139,000 Metro Nashville households and is expected to be fully implemented by early 2020.

The combined grant includes a financial assist from beauty brand Love Beauty and Planet.

Metro Nashville will use the multimillion-dollar grant to buy 16 collection vehicles and provide 8,000 additional recycling carts to households, allowing them to access curbside recycling services. The Recycling Partnership will also provide funding and expert technical assistance to Metro Nashville to implement a jurisdictionwide education and outreach campaign to support its curbside recycling program.

The Recycling Partnership is a national nonprofit organization that leverages corporate partner funding to transform recycling for good in states, cities and communities all across America.

Eldredge to perform at Nashville on July 4

Brett Eldredge will headline Nashville’s July 4th celebration on Lower Broadway along with Mac McAnally and Jessy Wilson and more Nashville-based talent, the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp., has announced.

Eldredge is a platinum-selling singer and songwriter. His current hit “Love Someone” is Top 20 on country radio and is the third single from his self-titled record, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart and the all-genre Top Albums Sales chart.

Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th is presented by Dr Pepper and is a free, family-friendly event that also showcases the Nashville Symphony and one of the largest fireworks shows in the country.

Additional announcements in the coming weeks will include information about activities Wednesday, July 3 to enhance the semifinal Gold Cup soccer match being played at Nissan Stadium that day.

In a new partnership, CMT will air a 90-minute live special that will include performances from Eldredge, highlights from Let Freedom Sing! and conclude with the acclaimed firework show.

The main concert stage will be located at Fifth Avenue and Broadway and will include a DJ and live music starting at noon and into the evening.

After the concert, the event will shift to the Cumberland Riverfront with a firework show synchronized to a live performance by the Nashville Symphony. AHM unveils recipe storage solution

Nashville-based American Hometown Media has announced CuratorCrowd, a new traffic and engagement platform, is launching Recipe Box Plugin, a cloud-based online recipe storage solution.

CuratorCrowd was built specifically for food blogs and websites, and is available to other food sites for the first time.

Over the next year AHM will continue to roll out new products in the CuratorCrowd platform including a food specific trending content recipe exchange, a syndicated content engine, and Recipe Box TV, which channels and monetizes video content into popular OTT channels to build brand awareness and revenue.

The technology to power the Recipe Box Plugin is free to online publishers, websites, and food bloggers and can be easily installed in minutes.