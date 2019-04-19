Cumberland Trust adds trust administrator

VOL. 43 | NO. 16 | Friday, April 19, 2019

Liles

Nashville-based Cumberland Trust recently added David Liles to its estate administration team as a trust administrator. In his role, Liles supports the administration of post-mortem estates and helps clients and beneficiaries understand the steps of the estate settlement process.

Liles joins the estate administration team led by Judith Lojek, senior vice president and head of estate administration.

Before joining Cumberland Trust, Liles served the Metro Nashville Police Department for nearly 30 years as an officer, sergeant, legal instructor and liaison to the District Attorney’s Office.

Gerth

Liles has a juris doctor degree from Nashville School of Law and is a member of the Tennessee Bar Association. Before that he received a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Middle Tennessee State University and a master’s degree in Public Service Management from Cumberland University.

Cumberland Trust also has added Dianne Gerth as vice president of human resources and employee development. In this newly created role, she will manage the strategic direction of talent recruitment and development during a time of considerable growth for the Nashville-based firm that now has over 100 employees, 10 offices and more than $3.5 billion in assets under administration.

Before joining the company, Gerth worked at LBMC where she was a human resource manager and consultant for clients who outsourced those operations. Before that, she spent 11 years with Northwestern Mutual as a group benefits broker, director of human resources and director of operations.

Gerth is a graduate of Purdue University with a bachelor’s degree in organizational leadership and development. She also received a master’s in organizational leadership and communication from Belmont University and is certified in professional human resources.

EO Nashville announces new board members

The Nashville chapter of the Entrepreneurs’ Organization – the largest EO chapter in the U.S. – has announced its new board members for the 2019/2020 term. The new chapter leaders will be attending the Global Leadership Conference in Macau, China, April 12-15 and will be installed into their positions May 1.

The newly appointed board members are:

• President, Bethany Newman, St8mnt

• Incoming president and finance chair, Marty Reed, Ideation Holdings

• Finance co-chair, Alex Tolbert, Bernard Health

• Learning chair, Ginger Jones, Jones Therapy Services

• Learning co-chair, Mose Ramieh, Q2 Services, LLC

• Social chair, Staci Wolff, 312 Pizza Co.

• Social co-chair, Angela Proffitt, Angela Proffitt, LLC

• Forum chair, Brittany Lorenzi, BluePrint Strategy

• House chair-Morgan, Ashlyn Meneguzzi, Bristol Development Group

• House chair-Rockefeller, Richard Moscardelli, 615 Real Property

• House chair-Carnegie, Nathan Brandon, Pure Green, LLC

• House chair-Ford, Jodi Sneed, Engage Search, LLC

• Membership chair, Jenn Lee, REN Dermatology and Laser Center

• Membership co-chair, Dan Hogan, Nav Holdings, LLC

• SAP chair, Amy Tanksley, Uncle Classic Barbershop

• SAP co-chair, Adam Sinks, Full Circle Disposal, LLC

• Communications, Mark Scrivner, SnapShot Interactive

• Communications co-chair, Stephen Tallent, Mercury Intermedia

• Catalyst chair, Matt Charette, MDC Group

• Catalyst co-chair, Nick Ogden, Clear Blue Equity

• Mentorship, Mike Faith, Headsets.com, Inc

• GSEA lead, Nancy Leach, Facility Planners, Inc.

• Membership experience chair (MyEO), Lauren Reed, Reed Public Relations

• Membership experience co-chair (MyEO), Eric Jackson, Keystone Business Solutions, LLC

• New initiatives, Arnie Malham, BetterBookClub

• Community outreach, Judith Bright, Judith Bright, LLC

• Community outreach co-chair, Micah Lacher, Anchor Investments, LLC

• Ancillary program chair, Taylor Milliken, Milosi Landscape

EO Nashville has 242 members in a wide variety of industries. To join, members must be the founder, co-founder, owner or controlling shareholder of a company with gross annual sales exceeding $1 million.

Zeitlin Sotheby’s names Brooks managing broker

Brooks

Stephanie Brooks, a real estate veteran who has worked for Zeitlin Sotheby’s International Realty for nearly 15 years, has been named managing broker of the company’s Belle Meade office.

Brooks most recently worked in the firm’s relocation department, where she developed relationships with buyers, sellers and investors throughout the world.

Outside of work, Brooks serves on the board of directors for the Greater Nashville Realtors, where she has worked on the affordable housing, legislative and special events committees. She also volunteers with Second Harvest Food Bank and Habitat for Humanity. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, hiking and spending time with family.

FBMM promotes pair to associate business manager

Akin

FBMM – Flood, Bumstead, McCready & McCarthy, Inc. – has promoted Brad Akin and Betsy Lee to associate business manager. In this position, Akin and Lee solidify their roles as members of FBMM’s leadership team and continue to be trusted advisers to their clients.

Lee

Akin came to FBMM more than 10 years ago as one of the first New York office employees. Originally from Larchmont, New York, he is a graduate of Union College and began his career in artist management before transitioning to FBMM. He is a member of the Country Music Association and an active supporter of the New York chapter of Women in Music.

Moreno

Lee joined the FBMM team more than 15 years ago following her graduation from the University of Georgia. Since then, she has worked her way through the ranks to FBMM’s leadership team. Lee has extensive worldwide touring experience and, while working at FBMM, has served as interim European tour accountant for her clients. Lee is a member of the Academy of Country Music, Country Music Association and SOURCE. She has previously served as treasurer of the Nashville Film Festival.

Journeys announces corporate promotions

Wiegand

Lively

Autrey

Saich

Beazley

Journeys, a division of Nashville-based Genesco Inc., recently announced the following promotions within its corporate offices.

Sheehan

Angel Moreno has been promoted to vice president of store planning, overseeing all construction of new and renovated stores for the Journeys and Johnston & Murphy concepts. A 26-year Journeys veteran, he most recently served as a store planning senior project manager. He has held several field operations positions as well as store operations and store planning positions in the corporate offices.

Robert Wiegand has been promoted to regional vice president, real estate. A 20-year veteran, he will assist the real estate team in support of the company’s store growth and cost savings initiatives, including market planning, site selection, and lease team negotiations for new and existing stores.

Derek Lively has joined Journeys as regional vice president, real estate. He has more than 16 years of experience in mall-based retail real estate and most recently was director of real estate for Lids. In his new role, he will assist the real estate team in support of the company’s store growth and cost savings initiatives, including market planning, site selection and lease-term negotiations for new and existing stores.

Chad Autry has been promoted to director of operations, new and renovated stores. He will manage the process of opening all new stores and assist in the planning and execution of all remodels and store relocations. Autry joined Journeys as a store sales associate in 1997 and has held numerous field and corporate office positions, including most recently as operations manager, new and renovated stores.

Adam Saich has been promoted to director, operations. He will lead the store operations team on all projects related to store policies, procedures and systems. He has been with the company for 20 years and has worked both at the store management level and in a variety of store operations roles in the corporate offices.

Clay Beazley has been promoted to director, facilities management. He has served the past six years on the store services and store planning teams, and now will be responsible for leading store facilities maintenance programs for all Journeys Group and Johnston & Murphy retail locations.

Climb HQ hires COO to lead brand expansion

Climb HQ, formally Climb Nashville, LLC, has hired Nashville business veteran Dan Sheehan as chief operations officer for its growing brand of rock-climbing facilities and gyms.

Sheehan will oversee all gym operations for each of the brand’s four locations including financial performance, information technology and business development. In addition to his daily operations, Sheehan will work with co-founders Drew Sloss and Lance Brock on expanding Climb HQ’s facilities into new markets across the United States.

Sheehan joins the Climb HQ team from Ingram Content Group, where he served in various leadership roles for over 14 years. In his most recent positions as vice president and general manager of Ingram Library Services and Ingram Periodicals, Sheehan was responsible for the division’s sales, business development, P&L, finance, information technology and operations of multiple distribution centers within the United States. Sheehan holds MBA and a bachelor’s degrees from Belmont University in Nashville.

Climb HQ opened its first location, Climb Nashville, in 2003 and added a second Nashville location in 2014. Climb Murfreesboro opened its doors in Murfreesboro in September 2018, then Bentonville, Arkansas.