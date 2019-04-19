VOL. 43 | NO. 16 | Friday, April 19, 2019

Full Moon Hike. See Timberland Park as it is rarely seen. Hike will be approximately 1 mile. Friday, 7:45 p.m. Pre-registration is strictly required. Activity number #14258. Timberland Park, Natchez Trace Parkway at mile marker 437.2. Information

THROUGH APRIL 25

Mayor’s Art Show

Created as an opportunity to recognize the artistic accomplishments of Davidson County students, the show will feature works from Hillwood, Maplewood, McGavock, Overton and Whites Creek. Art teachers from each school selected two works per grade level for inclusion in the exhibit. Student works from Antioch, Cane Ridge, Glencliff, Hillsboro, Hunters Lane, Pearl-Cohn and Stratford will be featured May 2-16. Frist Art Museum, Education Corridor, 919 Broadway. Information

SATURDAY, APRIL 20

Preds party in the Park

Outdoor viewing party for Game 5 of Round 1 of the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs. Viewing parties for home playoff games are being hosted at Music City Walk of Fame Park, Fifth Avenue from Bridgestone Arena. The parties are free and open to the public. Music City Walk of Fame Park will activate two hours prior to game time. A large video screen will show the game feed. DJ Robert Luke will be on hand to entertain fans. Food trucks and hot dog vendors will be on site, and water, soda and beer will be on sale. Attendees are invited to bring blankets and chairs.

Earth Day

Nashville’s Earth Day Festival will feature exhibits and hands-on activities aimed to educate everyone on protecting the environment and living green. With more than 100 family-friendly booths, hosted by community groups, environmental organizations and government agencies, Earth Day is a fun festival for all ages. Free. Centennial Park, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Information

Eggstravaganzoo

The Nashville Zoo is hosting its annual egg hunts and Easter activities. There are scheduled egg hunts, games, bounce houses, face painting and more. The Easter Bunny and Zoo mascot, Twiga, will be there. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. This event is included with your Zoo admission or membership. Information

TUESDAY, APRIL 23

Alzheimer’s Educational Conference

Leading experts speaking at this conference will discuss the latest research, clinical trials, the state of Alzheimer’s and what to expect. Elder Care attorneys will educate and discuss elder care and longterm care planning, reviewing different plan options and their benefits. Tips for caregivers, and information of local resources. Free. 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Country Music Hall of Fame, 222 Fifth Ave. S. Information

Salon@615 with Kwame Alexander

Kwame Alexander is a poet, educator and author of 28 books. He will discuss three titles: “Undefeated,” “The Crossover” and “Booked.” Lipscomb University, Collins Auditorium, 6B University Park Drive. 6:15-8:15 p.m. Fee: Free. A very limited number of tickets will be available on-site the day of the event, after which walk-up guests will be accommodated on a first-come, first-serve basis. Arrive early for the on-site and walk-up ticket line. To ensure a guaranteed seat, ticket holders need to be seated by 6:05 p.m. Any seats that are unfilled at 6:05 will begin to be filled with walk-up guests.

WEDNEDSAY, APRIL 24

2019 Outlook Williamson

This economic forum will feature three 45-minute sessions with industry-leading experts and developers who will provide an in-depth picture of Williamson County’s economy and the forecasting trends, growth projections and statistical data for the region. The Factory at Franklin, Liberty Hall, 230 Franklin Road. 7:30-11 a.m. Fee: Member-$85, non-member-$100. Information

THURSDAY, APRIL 25

Street Eats

A gathering of up to 20 local food trucks along Deaderick Street between Fourth Avenue North and Fifth Avenue North. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Information

REIN Event

Use a Self-Directed IRA to Grow Your Money. An introduction class. Realtors will receive continuing education credit. Fee: $20 and up. 6 p.m. REIN Center, 4525 Harding Road, Suite 200. Information, registration

FRIDAY, APRIL 26

Legislative Update

Williamson, Inc. Legislative Update is a monthly community forum featuring elected officials centered on the issues being discussed in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss the issues in greater depth with their constituents. Columbia State Community College, Community Room, Building A, 1228 Liberty Pike, Franklin. 7:15-8:30 a.m. Fee: Free and open to the public. Information

APRIL 25-27

NFL Draft

Family and fans of all ages are invited to the free, three-day football festival held at Nissan Stadium and Lower Broadway. There will be interactive exhibits, immersive games, virtual reality experiences, a player autograph session, and more. Lower Broadway and the areas around Nissan Stadium will host free, public activities throughout the weekend. This is the NFL’s largest festival footprint ever created for the draft. Event schedule on page 22. Information Road closures

APRIL 25-28

St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon and ½ Marathon

Local bands perform live throughout the course, making it one of the most popular runs in Music City. There is also a two-day Health & Fitness Expo leading up to the main race, as well as a post-race concert featuring some of the top acts in country music. Information

SATURDAY, APRIL 27

Chew & Move

This is a high energy event complete with educational opportunities, health screenings and a variety of children’s activities. Youth ages 9-12 are encouraged to participate in this event. Fee: Free event with complimentary breakfast and lunch. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Hadley Park Community Center, 1037 28th Ave. North. Information: www.hendersonvillearealinks.org. or 615-416-3244.

APRIL 27-28

Historic Franklin Main Street Festival

Attendees can expect a weekend full of music, arts, crafts, rides, food and children’s activities. Free and open to all ages. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Information

APRIL 27-MAY 3

Commuter Challenge

Grab your friends and co-workers and challenge each other to give commuting options a try. Participants can carpool, walk, bike, take a bus/train or work remotely. Registration required. Information

MONDAY, APRIL 29

30th annual Golf Classic

Hendersonville Area Chamber of Commerce will host annual golf classic at Bluegrass Yacht & Country Club, 550 Johnny Cash Parkway. Tee time: 11 a.m. Space for 144 golfers. Information: Kendell Sinks, 615-824-2818.

TUESDAY, APRIL 30

State of Metro Address

Mayor David Briley delivers the 56th annual State of Metro address, Nashville Public Library Grand Reading Room, 615 Church Street. Free, public event with seating on a first-come, first-served basis. 10 a.m. Information

WEDNESDAY, MAY 1

Williamson Chamber Networking

A facilitated, casual networking opportunity for Williamson County Chamber members. Limited to 30 participants. Bring business cards, brochures and product samples to share with other participants. Lunch meeting option, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Location, Williamson, Inc., 5005 Meridian Blvd., Suite 150. Lunch provided by Taziki’s Mediterranean Café. Afternoon meeting, Holiday Inn, 1738 Carothers Parkway. 3:30-5 p.m. Registration required. This is a free, members-only event. Information

Salon@615

Special Edition presents An Evening with Melinda Gates, Tennessee Performing Arts Center, 505 Deaderick Street. 6:15-8:15 p.m. Fee: $37.50, includes a signed copy of the book, “The Moment of Lift.” Information

THURSDAY, MAY 2

Member Orientation

Learn about member benefits and involvement opportunities from Chamber staff. Lunch provided. Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, 211 Commerce Street, Suite 100. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: Free, but registration required. Information

Williamson Inc. Business After Hours

Nashville Golf & Athletic Club, 1703 Crockett Springs Trail, Brentwood. 4:30-7 p.m. Information