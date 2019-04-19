VOL. 43 | NO. 16 | Friday, April 19, 2019
Full Moon Hike. See Timberland Park as it is rarely seen. Hike will be approximately 1 mile. Friday, 7:45 p.m. Pre-registration is strictly required. Activity number #14258. Timberland Park, Natchez Trace Parkway at mile marker 437.2. Information
THROUGH APRIL 25
Mayor’s Art Show
Created as an opportunity to recognize the artistic accomplishments of Davidson County students, the show will feature works from Hillwood, Maplewood, McGavock, Overton and Whites Creek. Art teachers from each school selected two works per grade level for inclusion in the exhibit. Student works from Antioch, Cane Ridge, Glencliff, Hillsboro, Hunters Lane, Pearl-Cohn and Stratford will be featured May 2-16. Frist Art Museum, Education Corridor, 919 Broadway. Information
SATURDAY, APRIL 20
Preds party in the Park
Outdoor viewing party for Game 5 of Round 1 of the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs. Viewing parties for home playoff games are being hosted at Music City Walk of Fame Park, Fifth Avenue from Bridgestone Arena. The parties are free and open to the public. Music City Walk of Fame Park will activate two hours prior to game time. A large video screen will show the game feed. DJ Robert Luke will be on hand to entertain fans. Food trucks and hot dog vendors will be on site, and water, soda and beer will be on sale. Attendees are invited to bring blankets and chairs.
Earth Day
Nashville’s Earth Day Festival will feature exhibits and hands-on activities aimed to educate everyone on protecting the environment and living green. With more than 100 family-friendly booths, hosted by community groups, environmental organizations and government agencies, Earth Day is a fun festival for all ages. Free. Centennial Park, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Information
Eggstravaganzoo
The Nashville Zoo is hosting its annual egg hunts and Easter activities. There are scheduled egg hunts, games, bounce houses, face painting and more. The Easter Bunny and Zoo mascot, Twiga, will be there. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. This event is included with your Zoo admission or membership. Information
TUESDAY, APRIL 23
Alzheimer’s Educational Conference
Leading experts speaking at this conference will discuss the latest research, clinical trials, the state of Alzheimer’s and what to expect. Elder Care attorneys will educate and discuss elder care and longterm care planning, reviewing different plan options and their benefits. Tips for caregivers, and information of local resources. Free. 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Country Music Hall of Fame, 222 Fifth Ave. S. Information
Salon@615 with Kwame Alexander
Kwame Alexander is a poet, educator and author of 28 books. He will discuss three titles: “Undefeated,” “The Crossover” and “Booked.” Lipscomb University, Collins Auditorium, 6B University Park Drive. 6:15-8:15 p.m. Fee: Free. A very limited number of tickets will be available on-site the day of the event, after which walk-up guests will be accommodated on a first-come, first-serve basis. Arrive early for the on-site and walk-up ticket line. To ensure a guaranteed seat, ticket holders need to be seated by 6:05 p.m. Any seats that are unfilled at 6:05 will begin to be filled with walk-up guests.
WEDNEDSAY, APRIL 24
2019 Outlook Williamson
This economic forum will feature three 45-minute sessions with industry-leading experts and developers who will provide an in-depth picture of Williamson County’s economy and the forecasting trends, growth projections and statistical data for the region. The Factory at Franklin, Liberty Hall, 230 Franklin Road. 7:30-11 a.m. Fee: Member-$85, non-member-$100. Information
THURSDAY, APRIL 25
Street Eats
A gathering of up to 20 local food trucks along Deaderick Street between Fourth Avenue North and Fifth Avenue North. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Information
REIN Event
Use a Self-Directed IRA to Grow Your Money. An introduction class. Realtors will receive continuing education credit. Fee: $20 and up. 6 p.m. REIN Center, 4525 Harding Road, Suite 200. Information, registration
FRIDAY, APRIL 26
Legislative Update
Williamson, Inc. Legislative Update is a monthly community forum featuring elected officials centered on the issues being discussed in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss the issues in greater depth with their constituents. Columbia State Community College, Community Room, Building A, 1228 Liberty Pike, Franklin. 7:15-8:30 a.m. Fee: Free and open to the public. Information
APRIL 25-27
NFL Draft
Family and fans of all ages are invited to the free, three-day football festival held at Nissan Stadium and Lower Broadway. There will be interactive exhibits, immersive games, virtual reality experiences, a player autograph session, and more. Lower Broadway and the areas around Nissan Stadium will host free, public activities throughout the weekend. This is the NFL’s largest festival footprint ever created for the draft. Event schedule on page 22. Information Road closures
APRIL 25-28
St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon and ½ Marathon
Local bands perform live throughout the course, making it one of the most popular runs in Music City. There is also a two-day Health & Fitness Expo leading up to the main race, as well as a post-race concert featuring some of the top acts in country music. Information
SATURDAY, APRIL 27
Chew & Move
This is a high energy event complete with educational opportunities, health screenings and a variety of children’s activities. Youth ages 9-12 are encouraged to participate in this event. Fee: Free event with complimentary breakfast and lunch. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Hadley Park Community Center, 1037 28th Ave. North. Information: www.hendersonvillearealinks.org. or 615-416-3244.
APRIL 27-28
Historic Franklin Main Street Festival
Attendees can expect a weekend full of music, arts, crafts, rides, food and children’s activities. Free and open to all ages. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Information
APRIL 27-MAY 3
Commuter Challenge
Grab your friends and co-workers and challenge each other to give commuting options a try. Participants can carpool, walk, bike, take a bus/train or work remotely. Registration required. Information
MONDAY, APRIL 29
30th annual Golf Classic
Hendersonville Area Chamber of Commerce will host annual golf classic at Bluegrass Yacht & Country Club, 550 Johnny Cash Parkway. Tee time: 11 a.m. Space for 144 golfers. Information: Kendell Sinks, 615-824-2818.
TUESDAY, APRIL 30
State of Metro Address
Mayor David Briley delivers the 56th annual State of Metro address, Nashville Public Library Grand Reading Room, 615 Church Street. Free, public event with seating on a first-come, first-served basis. 10 a.m. Information
WEDNESDAY, MAY 1
Williamson Chamber Networking
A facilitated, casual networking opportunity for Williamson County Chamber members. Limited to 30 participants. Bring business cards, brochures and product samples to share with other participants. Lunch meeting option, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Location, Williamson, Inc., 5005 Meridian Blvd., Suite 150. Lunch provided by Taziki’s Mediterranean Café. Afternoon meeting, Holiday Inn, 1738 Carothers Parkway. 3:30-5 p.m. Registration required. This is a free, members-only event. Information
Salon@615
Special Edition presents An Evening with Melinda Gates, Tennessee Performing Arts Center, 505 Deaderick Street. 6:15-8:15 p.m. Fee: $37.50, includes a signed copy of the book, “The Moment of Lift.” Information
THURSDAY, MAY 2
Member Orientation
Learn about member benefits and involvement opportunities from Chamber staff. Lunch provided. Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, 211 Commerce Street, Suite 100. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: Free, but registration required. Information
Williamson Inc. Business After Hours
Nashville Golf & Athletic Club, 1703 Crockett Springs Trail, Brentwood. 4:30-7 p.m. Information