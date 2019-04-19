Titans could use Iowa tight end

VOL. 43 | NO. 16 | Friday, April 19, 2019

The Tennesseee Titans could go any number of ways in the first round of the draft this year and are certainly not in control of their own fate at No. 19.

And just because the draft is in Nashville this year, don’t expect Jon Robinson to mortgage a lot of draft capital just to jump into the Top 10. Sure, the Titans could easily trade up, but if they do, it will be because the right player and the right deal are there for the taking – not because of the PR it would generate in the short term.

The team needs another edge pass rusher and needs help on the defensive line to pair with Jurrell Casey.

But both those areas are deep in this year’s draft, meaning quality players might slip from the first round to the second round, much like Harold Landry dropped to the second round last year.

That said, who do I think the Titans should take at No. 19?

With the above needs being able to be met later, I think the Titans should grab Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson if he is still on the board.

Hockenson is rated as the best tight end in this year’s draft, and with Delanie Walker coming back off injury and the Titans losing their best blocking tight end in Luke Stocker, this is an area of need for Tennessee.

Besides, if Hockenson is as complete a player as he is purported to be, imagine how dangerous the Titans could be in their normal two tight end sets with Hockenson, Walker and Marcus Mariota’s accuracy being much better in the middle of the field than on the outside.

– Terry McCormick