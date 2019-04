Music City’s big weekend

VOL. 43 | NO. 16 | Friday, April 19, 2019

What’s happening, when and where:

Thursday, April 25

• Noon-7 p.m.: St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon Expo, Music City Center

• Noon-10 p.m. (or end of Round 1): NFL Draft Experience, outside of Nissan Stadium

• 12:30-1:10 p.m.: New North, Draft Experience Music Stage

• 1:30-2:10 p.m.: DJ Mel, Draft Experience Music Stage

• 2:30-3:30 p.m.: Striking Matches, Draft Experience Music Stage

• 4-5 p.m.: Mikky Ekko, Draft Experience Music Stage

• 5 p.m.: Selection Square, Schermerhorn Symphony Center

• 7 p.m.: NFL Draft, round 1, Draft Main Stage

Friday, April 26

• 10 a.m.-7 p.m.: St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon Expo, Music City Center

• Noon, 12-10 p.m. (or end of Round 3): NFL Draft Experience, outside of Nissan Stadium

• 12:30-1:15 p.m.: Jessy Wilson, Draft Experience Music Stage

• 1:30-2:10 p.m.: Willie Jones, Draft Experience Music Stage

• 2:30-3:10 p.m.: DJ Mel, Draft Experience Music Stage

• 3:30-4:10 p.m.: Kid Politics, Draft Experience Music Stage

• 4:30-5:30 p.m.: Jonny P, Draft Experience Music Stage

• 5 p.m.: Selection Square, Schermerhorn Symphony Center

• 6 p.m.: NFL Draft, rounds 2-3, First and Broadway

• 6-7 p.m.: Charlie Worsham, Draft Experience Music Stage

• 7:30-8:30 p.m.: Rayland Baxter, Draft Experience Music Stage

• 8:45-9:30 p.m.: DJ Mel, Draft Experience Music Stage

• Post-draft concert: Tim McGraw, Draft Main Stage

• Post Concert: Fireworks, Lower Broadway

Saturday, April 27

• 7:15 a.m.-2:30 p.m.: St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon. Start line: Eighth Avenue & Broadway. Finish line: Nissan Stadium. Road closure map

• 9 a.m.-6 p.m. (or conclusion of Draft): NFL Draft Experience, outside of Nissan Stadium

• 10 a.m.: Selection Square, Schermerhorn Symphony Center

• 10:30-11:30 a.m.: Katie Schecter, Draft Experience Music Stage

• 11a.m.: NFL Draft, rounds 4-7, First and Broadway

• 11:50 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Jason Eskridge, Draft Experience Music Stage

• 12:50-1:30 p.m.: Three Star Revival, Draft Experience Music Stage

•1:45-2:30 p.m.: DJ Case Bloom, Draft Experience Music Stage

• 3-4 p.m.: Andrew Combs, Draft Experience Music Stage

• 4:30-5:30 p.m.: Charles Esten, Draft Experience Music Stage

• Post Draft: Dierks Bentley, Draft Main Stage

• Post Concert: Fireworks, Lower Broadway

• 8 p.m.: Jimmy Buffett concert, Bridgestone Arena