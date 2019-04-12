Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 15 | Friday, April 12, 2019

Charter school bill advances in Tennessee House

Updated 12:04PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — The Tennessee House has advanced a proposal that would create a new state charter school commission to manage charter school appeals if operators are denied by a local school board.

House members voted 61-37 on Wednesday. It must still pass the Senate.

The legislation is backed by Gov. Bill Lee, although the current version is drastically scaled-back from the original bill he pitched that would have allowed charter school operators to bypass local school boards when seeking to open a new facility.

Lee says the bill is needed to make it easier to open high-quality charter schools and shutter poor performing ones.

Currently, the state Board of Education handles the appeals. However, under the proposed bill, a nine-member governor-appointed commission would be in charge of such appeals.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0