Nashville Public Radio hiring CBS Radio veteran as new CEO

NASHVILLE (AP) — Nashville Public Radio has hired veteran CBS Radio executive Steve Swenson as its new president and chief executive officer.

According to the broadcaster, Swenson has more than three decades of experience in radio leadership, from news direction to general management. Most recently, he served as senior vice president and market manager at CBS Radio, Washington, D.C. There he was responsible for leading six different stations.

Swenson starts in Nashville on April 29. He replaces outgoing CEO Rob Gordon, who announced his retirement last fall after 24 years of leadership.

Nashville Public Radio serves Middle Tennessee with news, music and cultural programs on 90.3 WPLN-FM, 91.1 WFCL-FM, 1430 WPLN-AM, WPLN HD2 and nashvillepublicradio.org.