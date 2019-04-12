AP-NORC Poll: 6 in 10 say Trump obstructed justice

VOL. 43 | NO. 15 | Friday, April 12, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll finds Americans aren't ready to clear President Donald Trump in the Russia investigation. Slightly more want Congress to keep investigating than to set aside its probes after the special counsel's report. And about 6 in 10 believe the president obstructed justice.

The poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research comes after Attorney General William Barr in late March released his letter saying special counsel Robert Mueller found no criminal conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia but didn't make a judgment on obstruction.

The survey indicates Americans are mostly unhappy with the amount of information that's been released so far. They'll get more Thursday when a redacted version of the nearly 400-page report is expected to be released.