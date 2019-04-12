Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 43 | NO. 15 | Friday, April 12, 2019

Stocks post modest gains on Wall Street

Updated 3:21PM
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks edged higher on Wall Street, erasing the market's modest losses from a day earlier.

Banks and technology companies rose the most, while health care stocks closed broadly lower.

Citigroup rose 2.9% and JPMorgan Chase climbed 1.1%, but UnitedHealth Group sank 4%.

Chipmaker Qualcomm soared 23% in heavy trading after announcing that it had settled its longstanding legal dispute with Apple.

The S&P 500 index edged up 1 point, or 0.1%, to 2,907.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 67 points, or 0.3%, to 26,452. The Nasdaq rose 24 points, or 0.3%, to 8,000.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.59%.

