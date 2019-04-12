US industrial production slipped 0.1% in March

VOL. 43 | NO. 15 | Friday, April 12, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. industrial production fell in March, pulled down by a drop in mining output. Factory output remained weak amid a slowing global economy and trade tensions with China.

The Federal Reserve says industrial output — combining production at factories, utilities and mines — slipped 0.1% in March from the previous month.

Mining output declined 0.8% but was up 10.5% from March 2018.

Manufacturing production was flat after dropping in January and February. In the first three months of the year, factory output fell at an annual rate of 1.1%.

Utility production rose 0.2% after a sharp 3.7% increase in February.

The U.S. and China have slapped tariffs on $350 billion worth of each other's goods in a dispute over Beijing's aggressive push to challenge U.S. technological dominance.