The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 15 | Friday, April 12, 2019

Tennessee to halt most Easter weekend work on interstates

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee officials are halting most interstate road construction work for Easter weekend.

The state Department of Transportation says it will pause road construction that requires lane closures from Thursday evening through Monday morning.

The department says the stoppage will help cater to motorists during the busy travel time.

Drivers can still expect to see some long-term lane closure from projects.

Construction activity updates can be accessed online.

