Subscribe Today!
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 15 | Friday, April 12, 2019

Proposal seeks to limit access to police videos

KNOXVILLE (AP) — A Tennessee prosecutor has proposed banning access to police videos in criminal cases for most members of the public outside the courtroom.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports the proposed order was drafted by District Attorney General Charme Allen's office and would limit access to police videos to defense attorneys, defendants, investigators, court officials and certain others. Anyone who shared a video before it's filed in court could be held in criminal contempt.

Deputy district attorney general Kyle Hixson said the prosecution file would become open at the end of the last appeal, plus one year.

News Sentinel attorney Rick Hollow says the proposal would severely limit the public's right to see police videos.

Hixson says the order is being drafted and will be submitted for approval by May 1.

___

Information from: Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com

