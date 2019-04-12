Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 43 | NO. 15 | Friday, April 12, 2019

Inmate sues Rutherford County over paralysis in bunk-bed fall

MURFREESBORO (AP) — An inmate who became paralyzed after a fall at a Tennessee jail is suing the county that operates it.

The Daily News Journal reports the Nicholas Parks' lawsuit says he had a history of seizures and told staff at the Rutherford County jail that he needed to sleep on the bottom bunk or floor. Instead he was ordered to sleep on a top bunk.

Parks fell from the bunk overnight last January and injured his neck, causing paralysis.

The complaint says jail staff was negligent and should have been familiar with Parks' health history. He is seeking $300,000 for his injuries and medical expenses.

According to a court filing, Rutherford County will ask the judge to dismiss the lawsuit.

