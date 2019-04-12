Mayor announces early office closures during NFL Draft

VOL. 43 | NO. 15 | Friday, April 12, 2019

To help ensure traffic flow during the NFL Draft downtown, Metro is closing its offices and departments at 3 p.m. April 25-26 for all non-essential personnel.

Metro is also encouraging its departments and agencies to consider alternative work locations for those non-essential employees April 25-26, if possible.

“The NFL Draft is predicted to bring an additional 100,000 people to the downtown core each day,” Mayor Briley says. “To help mitigate traffic concerns, Metro will close early on these two days for non-essential personnel. I encourage downtown businesses to consider similar plans. I also would like to thank all of the essential employees across multiple departments who will be working to support the event.”

Briley also is encouraging downtown companies that have work-from-home capabilities to do so April 25-26. If working from home is not possible, companies should consider staggered and flexible work hours. Road closure details can be found here.

The NFL Draft Committee and the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp have continued to work in close coordination with Metro and the State of Tennessee to ensure the best logistical approach for building and executing the event.

The Rock 'n' Roll Nashville Marathon is also taking place downtown over the weekend. The Marathon expo is April 25-26 at Music City Center, and racer packet pickup will happen Friday evening.