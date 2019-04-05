Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 43 | NO. 14 | Friday, April 5, 2019

Tennessee State Museum to mark 20 years of NFL's Titans

Updated 7:07AM
NASHVILLE (AP) — The Tennessee State Museum is marking 20 years of the NFL's Titans in the state with a special display.

A museum news release says the display will be shown from April 23 until May 5, coinciding with the NFL Draft in Nashville from April 25-27.

The museum will include a variety of memorabilia that marks moments dating back to the team's arrival as the Tennessee Oilers in 1997. The first season as the Titans was in 1999.

