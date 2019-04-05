Stocks end broadly higher on Wall Street

VOL. 43 | NO. 14 | Friday, April 5, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are ending broadly higher on Wall Street, allowing the market to recoup some of the ground it lost a day earlier.

Technology and small-company stocks were the standouts Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices rose 2.2%.

Airlines were broadly higher after Delta Air Lines reported strong quarterly results. Delta rose 1.6% and American Airlines rose 2.1%.

Levi Strauss jumped 4% after swinging to a quarterly profit in its first period as a publicly traded company.

The S&P 500 index rose 10 points, or 0.3%, to 2,888.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 6 points to 26,157. The Nasdaq added 54 points, or 0.7%, to 7,964.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury fell to 2.47%.