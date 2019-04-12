First Tennessee names SVP, private client services manager

VOL. 43 | NO. 15 | Friday, April 12, 2019

Hooper

First Tennessee has hired Debra Hooper as senior vice president and private client services manager. Hooper will be based in the Brentwood office and report directly to executive vice president Andrew Kintz.

In conjunction with local executive leadership, Hooper will be responsible for managing the sales results, revenue production and business development for First Tennessee Bank’s Private Client Services Division in Middle Tennessee.

Hooper has more than 30 years of experience in the financial industry, working in investment management, financial planning, business succession planning, wealth transfer and private banking. She is a graduate of the University of Tennessee with a degree in banking and finance.

Chamber’s Bowen moves to Fridrich & Clark

Bowen

Michelle Bowen, formerly the economic development manager for the Williamson County Chamber of Commerce, has joined Fridrich & Clark Realty’s Relocation Services team as corporate services director.

Bowen has been part of the Williamson County Chamber of Commerce since 2017 and most recently focused on investor and partnership communications and event logistics.

An Illinois native, Bowen earned a master’s in business from Middle Tennessee State University and is a member of the Beta Gamma Sigma Business Honor Society. She is also a volunteer for Ventures Williamson County and Tennessee Achieves, and serves as a member of Urban Green Labs Corporate Sustainability Round Table and Tennessee Diversity Consortium.

Former KPMG partner McDermott joins Pinnacle

McDermott

Pinnacle Financial Partners is adding significant auditing and accounting experience to its roster with the hire of Kevin McDermott as Pinnacle’s chief audit executive. He is based at the firm’s downtown Nashville office at Symphony Place.

McDermott, with more than 40 years of experience, started in the commercial loan department of a bank in Omaha in 1976. He joined the audit practice of Peat Marwick & Mitchell (predecessor to KPMG LLP) in 1978, spending his first six years at the firm providing audit services to clients in commercial banking and insurance. In 1986, McDermott joined the Nashville office of KPMG and was elected to the partnership in 1988.

In 2008 he transferred to KPMG’s Office of General Counsel, where he provided assistance to the firm and outside counsel on various SEC investigations and third-party litigation matters, primarily involving clients in the financial services sector.

McDermott earned a degree in economics from South Dakota State University. He is a certified public accountant and is licensed to practice in Tennessee and New York.

Ellett

Also at Pinnacle, Cole Ellett has been hired to serve as an investment representative for Pinnacle Asset Management. He is based at the firm’s downtown Nashville office.

Ellett, with 11 years of financial services experience, comes from UBS Financial Services, Inc., where he was a financial adviser. Prior roles included serving as a sales/reinsurance coordinator for Health Cost Solutions, a commercial lines underwriter for Liberty Mutual Insurance and a financial representative for Northwestern Mutual Financial Network. Ellett is a certified financial planner and an Accredited Wealth Management Advisor. He holds Series 7 and 66 securities licenses and is licensed in life, accident, health and variable insurance licenses.

Ellett earned a degree in risk management and insurance from the University of Mississippi.

Deputy commissioner for population health named

McDonald

Morgan McDonald, M.D., FACP, FAAP, has been appointed deputy commissioner for population health for the Tennessee Department of Health.

McDonald had been serving as interim deputy commissioner in this position since October 2018. She previously served as assistant commissioner for Family Health and Wellness, a role in which she led TDH efforts in maternal and child health, chronic disease prevention, health promotion and supplemental nutrition.

As deputy commissioner, McDonald will provide leadership for offices and divisions within TDH including Family Health and Wellness, Minority Health and Disparities Elimination, Population Health Assessment, Vital Records and Statistics, Rural Health and the state chief medical examiner.

McDonald is board-certified in internal medicine and pediatrics and has served as a primary care clinician in safety net clinics for more than 10 years. In addition to clinical care, she has focused on program management, workforce development, patient and community engagement and quality improvement. In her role as assistant commissioner for Family Health and Wellness, she provided leadership for programs including WIC services, chronic disease prevention, early childhood initiatives, injury prevention, perinatal regionalization, newborn screening, children’s special services and women’s health.

Before joining the Department of Health, McDonald served as an assistant professor of internal medicine and pediatrics at the University of North Carolina and then Vanderbilt University, working as associate program director for the medicine-pediatrics residency at both universities. While at Vanderbilt, she developed curricula in inter-professional education, social determinants of health and the care of vulnerable populations for the medical school and residency programs.

McDonald earned her undergraduate and medical degrees from Vanderbilt University. She completed her residency in internal medicine and pediatrics at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She is a fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American College of Physicians and a member of numerous professional organizations including the Association of Maternal Child Health Programs, Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists, Tennessee Public Health Association, Tennessee Center for Patient Safety and Tennessee Initiative for Perinatal Quality Care. She has been recognized with numerous service and teaching awards including the Emerging Maternal and Child Health Professional Award by the Association for Maternal and Child Health Programs.

Martin, Allbee & Assoc. rebrands, adds partners

Bryan

Martin, Allbee & Associates has announced the elevation of Elaine Bryan and Breanne Miller to partners of the firm. The business and financial management group has rebranded as Martin, Allbee, Miller, Bryan, and Associates.

Miller and Bryan have been with MAMBA for 19 and 20 years, respectively. Both have a strong client base of artists, writers and producers, and participate in various organizations in Nashville.

Since 1981, MAMBA has been serving the business and financial needs of the music industry. Located on Music Row, the firm operates on a core belief that quality financial management is a crucial key to lasting success and longevity in the entertainment business. Their mission is to give each client the freedom to be as creative as possible by eliminating the stress that often comes with managing day-to-day business and financial affairs.

Repsher appointed to Metro Solid Waste Board

Repsher

Jason Repsher, PG, environmental manager with Barge Design Solutions, Inc., has been appointed to the Metro Davidson Solid Waste Board.

His role on the board will involve participating in long-range planning for solid waste management and disposal needs in Metro Davidson County. As a board member, he is part of a group that prepares comprehensive waste management plans to guide the area’s legislative bodies in making sound decisions regarding waste management practices for citizens. Their work will drive the direction of solid waste management in the Nashville region for many years to come.

Repsher has more than 25 years of experience in the field, most recently in the Division of Solid Waste Management for the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. He holds a degree in Geology from Austin Peay State University.

Vanderbilt’s Dunn named VP, revenue cycle services

Dunn

Heather Dunn, MBA, associate vice president of Revenue Cycle Services for Vanderbilt Health, has been promoted to the role of vice president of Revenue Cycle Services.

Dunn joined Vanderbilt in 2017 and led the billing, professional coding and collections teams involved in the Department of Finance’s transition to the Medical Center’s new Epic/eStar system in November of that year.

In this new role, Dunn is responsible for leading all phases of integrated revenue cycle, including financial clearance, insurance management, patient financial services, billing, collections, cash application, refunds and revenue cycle support services for the Vanderbilt Medical Group, hospitals and ambulatory clinics.

Veterinarians graduate leadership program

Tennessee Veterinary Medical Association has announced its 2018-19 Power of Ten Leadership Program graduates. The program is designed for young veterinarians who have been in practice 10 years or less. Career development, wellness, communication, social media and cyberbullying are just a few of the topics covered in Power of Ten sessions.

The six Middle Tennesseans include:

Dr. Julie Buford, 2019 Program Chair, is a small animal veterinarian practicing in Nashville. She serves as one of two Middle Tennessee members-at-large on the TVMA board and is a small-animal private practice representatives to the AVMA Council on Veterinary Service. Buford is a 2008 graduate of the Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine.

Dr. Kelly Brown works in a small animal practice in Goodlettsville. She is a 2015 graduate of the University of Tennessee.

Dr. Staci Cannon specializes in treating small animals at a shelter in Nashville. She is a 2010 graduate of the University of Georgia.

Dr. Beau House, Nashville Veterinary Medical Specialists, focuses on small animal emergency and specialty practice. He has just been named one of two Middle Tennessee members-at-large on the TVMA Board.He attended the AVMA Leadership Conference as a 2019 Rising Leader.

Dr. Jansen Milam is a small animal veterinarian in Nashville and a 2016 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine.

Dr. Gina Sandor is with a small animal practice in Ashland City.

She is a 2014 UT graduate who attended the AVMA Leadership Conference as a 2019 Rising Leader.