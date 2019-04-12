VOL. 43 | NO. 15 | Friday, April 12, 2019

Cherry Blossom Festival. Nashville’s annual festival is a family friendly, free celebration of spring and Japanese culture. The festival officially begins with the Cherry Blossom Walk, hosted by Sister Cities of Nashville and led by Mayor David Briley and Consul-General Hiroyuki Kobayashi, at 9:30 a.m. Nashville Public Square until 5 p.m. Information

SATURDAY, APRIL 13

Pinwheel Festival

This celebration of childhood will be held at Sevier Park. Family fun includes crafts, games, food and face painting. Fee: Free and open to public. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Information

REIN Event

Lawsuit and asset protection tools for real estate investors, presented by Randy Hughes, a fulltime real estate investor since 1969. Learn how to set up and administer real estate holdings. REIN Center, 4525 Harding Road, Suite 200. 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Information, registration

Additional events:

Tuesday, April 16: Deals, Deals, Deals Focus Group. 4525 Harding Road, Ste. 200. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Guest speaker, Nick Ogden. Topic: Multifamily syndication.

Thursday, April 25: Use a Self-Directed IRA to Grow Your Money. An introduction class. Realtors will receive continuing education credit. 6 p.m. Fee: $20 and up.

March for Babies

The event will highlight the strength of families affected by premature birth, birth defects or the loss of a child. The March of Dimes will have more than 7,000 individuals who will come together to raise money to expand programs and education medical professionals to make sure moms and babies get the best possible care. Festivities begin at 8 a.m., walk at 9 a.m. Nissan Stadium, 1 Titans Way. Fee: Free, but participants are encouraged to raise a minimum of $100 to earn an event T-shirt. Information

East Nashville Beer Fest

Over 60 breweries, food trucks and live music. East Park, 700 Woodland Street. Fee: $25 and up. Noon-5 p.m. Information

Fisk University’s annual Spring Arts Festival

Fisk University will host the 90th annual Spring Arts Festival, themed “Remembering Our Past, Celebrating Our Future, Living Our Present through Dance, Theatre, Visual Arts, Film, Music and Literature” the Spring Arts Festival will showcase the current artistic contributions of students, alumni, faculty and staff. Attendees will be treated to various vocal and instrumental performances, visual arts, an intriguing Stagecrafters theatrical performance, and the annual Fisk for Fisk concert. Calendar, fees

Head, Neck Cancer Screening

The screenings, provided at no charge, will be conducted from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the John S. Odess Clinic for Otolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery at the Vanderbilt Bill Wilkerson Center at 7209 Medical Center East, South Tower. No appointment is necessary. Information

THROUGH SUNDAY

Nashville Comedy Festival

The festival features some of the funniest comedians in the world at different locations around the city. The 2019 line-up includes popular comedians like Jay Leno, Jeff Foxworthy, Sebastian Maniscalco, Ali Wong, Jim Jefferies, Rhett & Link, Tom Segura, John Crist, Nate Bargatze, Doug Loves Movies, Cody Ko, Noel Miller, Janeane Garofalo, Rita Rudner and 85 South. Information

SUNDAY, APRIL 14

16th annual Downtown Home Tour

The Nashville Downtown Partnership’s tour showcases living spaces in historic and rehabbed buildings along with homes in new projects. Get home decor ideas, see amazing views, shop for condos, check out apartments and get an idea of what it’s like to live downtown during the self-guided tour featuring nine buildings. Noon-5 p.m. $10. Information

Fairview Recreation Complex Easter Egg Hunt

This annual Egg Hunt is free and open to the community. 2 p.m. 2714 Fairview Blvd. Children ages 10 and younger are invited to attend with their parents. Hundreds of eggs will be scattered and some eggs will contain special prizes. Bring a basket or sack for gathering eggs. The Easter Bunny will be available for photos, so bring your cameras. Information: 615 799-3991, ext. 2315.

MONDAY, APRIL 15

REIN’s Williamson County Lunch

Rehabbers, new construction builders, commercial, mini-storage, wholesalers, private lenders, transaction funders, hard-money lenders, bankers, title attorneys, Realtors and vendors discuss deals, the state of the market, and how they can help each other prosper. Elliston Place Soda Shop, 330 Mayfield Drive, Ste. 5. Franklin. 11:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Information

TUESDAY, APRIL 16

Chamber North Meet-Up

Join North Nashville business and community leaders after work to mingle and talk about news relevant to the North Nashville region. Registration for this monthly event is requested. Hors d’oeuvres and drinks available from Market House vendors. Nashville Farmers’ Market, The Picnic Tap, 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. 4:30-6 p.m. Information

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 17

Lunch & Learn: Stories from the Secret City

Oak Ridge was established by the U.S. government in 1942 to serve as a home base to the Manhattan Project, and soon after became known as the Secret City. Ray Smith, former Oak Ridge historian, will talk about the history and legacy of the city. Stories from the Secret City will feature its history in photos, video and stories from the Manhattan Project to present day. Bring a lunch and enjoy a lecture while you eat. Tennessee State Museum, 1000 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. Noon-1 p.m. Information

Chamber West Monthly Networking Coffee

Come network with Chamber members in your area over breakfast and coffee. Learn more about Chamber West’s initiatives and find out how you can get involved. Hampton Inn & Suites Green Hills, 2324 Crestmoor Road, Nashville. 8-9:15 a.m. Free. Registration is required. Information

Senior Resource Fair

This event features resources for medical and health care needs including vision, hearing and age-related specialists; business and financial services; legal and consumer matters; senior independent and assisted living facilities; community activities and education; elder care assistance and support; and social and technology access programs. Musical entertainment and fun activities as well. Williamson County Enrichment Center, 110 Everbright Ave. 9 a.m.-noon. Information: 615-786-0186, ext. 2519.

THURSDAY, APRIL 18

Street Eats

A gathering of up to 20 local food trucks along Deaderick Street between Fourth Avenue North and Fifth Avenue North. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Information

Tri-Chamber Mixer

A collaborative event with the Gallatin, Mount Juliet and Lebanon-Wilson County Chambers will offer an opportunity to mix and mingle with local professionals and business owners. The Estate at Cherokee Dock, 175 Cherokee Dock Road, Lebanon. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Fee: $35-50. Information

FRIDAY, APRIL 19

Full Moon Hike

Come out and see Timberland Park as it is rarely seen. Hike will be approximately 1 mile. 7:45 p.m. Pre-registration is strictly required. Activity number #14258. Timberland Park, Natchez Trace Parkway at mile marker 437.2. Information

SATURDAY, APRIL 20

Earth Day

Nashville’s Earth Day Festival will feature exhibits and hand-on activities aimed to educate everyone on protecting the environment and living green. With over one hundred family-friendly booths, hosted by community groups, environmental organizations and government agencies, Earth Day is a fun festival for all ages. Fee: Free. Centennial Park, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Information

Eggstravaganzoo

The Nashville Zoo is hosting its annual egg hunts and Easter activities. There are scheduled egg hunts, games, bounce houses, face painting and more. The Easter Bunny and Zoo mascot, Twiga, will be there. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. This event is included with your Zoo admission or membership. Information

TUESDAY, APRIL 23

Alzheimer’s Educational Conference

Leading experts speaking at this conference will discuss the latest research, clinical trials, the state of Alzheimer’s and what to expect. Elder Care attorneys will educate and discuss elder care and longterm care planning, reviewing different plan options and their benefits. Tips for caregivers, and information of local resources. 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Country Music Hall of Fame, 222 Fifth Ave. S. Fee: Free. Information

Salon@615 with Kwame Alexander

Kwame Alexander is a poet, educator and New York Times bestselling author of 28 books. He will discuss three titles: “Undefeated,” “The Crossover” and “Booked.” Lipscomb University, Collins Auditorium, 6B University Park Drive. 6:15-8:15 p.m. Fee: Free. A very limited number of tickets will be available on-site the day of the event, after which walk-up guests will be accommodated on a first-come, first-serve basis. We recommend arriving early for the on-site and walk-up ticket line. To ensure a guaranteed seat, ticket holders need to be seated by 6:05 p.m. Any seats that are unfilled at 6:05 will begin to be filled with walk-up guests.

WEDNEDSAY, APRIL 24

2019 Outlook Williamson

This economic forum will feature three 45-minute sessions with industry leading experts and developers who will provide an in-depth picture of Williamson County’s economy and the forecasting trends, growth projections and statistical data for the region. The Factory at Franklin, Liberty Hall, 230 Franklin Road. 7:30-11 a.m. Fee: Member-$85, non-member-$100. Information

APRIL 25-27

NFL Draft

Family and fans of all ages are invited to the free, three-day football festival held at Nissan Stadium and Lower Broadway. There will be interactive exhibits, immersive games, virtual reality experiences, a player autograph session, and more. Lower Broadway and the areas around Nissan Stadium will host free, public activities throughout the weekend. This is the NFL’s largest festival footprint ever created for the draft. Information

APRIL 25-28

St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon and ½ Marathon

Local bands perform live throughout the course, making it one of the most popular runs in Music City. There is also a two-day Health & Fitness Expo leading up to the main race, as well as a post-race concert featuring some of the top acts in country music. Information

SATURDAY, APRIL 27

Chew & Move

This is a high energy event complete with educational opportunities, health screenings, and a variety of children’s activities. Youth ages 9-12 are encouraged to participate in this event. Fee: Free event with complimentary breakfast and lunch. Hadley Park Community Center, 1037 28th Ave. North. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Information: www.hendersonvillearealinks.org, 615 416-3244.

APRIL 27-28

Main Street Festival – Historic Downtown Franklin

Attendees can expect a weekend full of music, arts, crafts, rides, food and children’s activities. Admission is free and open to all ages. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Information

APRIL 27-MAY 3

Commuter Challenge

Grab your friends and coworkers a challenge each other to give some other commute options a try. You can carpool, walk, bike or take bus/train or work, or work remotely. Registration required. Information

MONDAY, APRIL 29

30th annual Golf Classic

Hendersonville Area Chamber of Commerce will host annual golf classic at Bluegrass Yacht & Country Club, 550 Johnny Cash Parkway. Tee time: 11 a.m. Space for 144 golfers. Information: Kendell Sinks, 615-824-2818.

TUESDAY, APRIL 30

State of Metro Address

Mayor David Briley delivers the 56th annual State of Metro address, Nashville Public Library Grand Reading Room, 615 Church Street. Free, public event with seating on a first-come, first-served basis. 10 a.m. Information

WEDNESDAY, MAY 1

Member Orientation

Learn about member benefits and involvement opportunities from Chamber staff, as well as the Chamber’s mission of creating regional economic prosperity. Lunch provided. Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, 211 Commerce Street, Suite 100. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: Free, but registration required. Information

Salon@615

Special Edition presents An Evening with Melinda Gates, Tennessee Performing Arts Center, 505 Deaderick Street. 6:15-8:15 p.m. Fee: $37.50, includes a signed copy of the book, The Moment of Lift. Information

