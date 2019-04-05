Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 14 | Friday, April 5, 2019

Trump says he won't deliver tax returns to Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is facing an imminent congressional deadline for his administration to provide his tax returns but he says he "won't do it" while he's under audit by the IRS.

Trump told reporters on the White House lawn Wednesday that "I would love to give them, but I'm not going to do it while I'm under audit."

Rep. Richard Neal, a powerful House chairman, has asked the IRS to turn over six years' of the president's tax returns by the end of the day.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who supervises the IRS, said Tuesday that he's not seeking direction from the White House on whether to comply. He said the department would likely respond by Neal's deadline but didn't say whether he would provide the returns as demanded.

