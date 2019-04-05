Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 14 | Friday, April 5, 2019

Workers at Chattanooga VW plant petition to join union

Updated 11:04AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

CHATTANOOGA (AP) — Some workers at the Volkswagen plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, have filed their third petition in five years to join the United Auto Workers.

UAW Local 42 President Steven Cochran told the Chattanooga Times Free Press the election petition was filed Tuesday with the National Labor Relations Board due to "pressure from the workers."

The petition said that at least 30% of 1,709 employees that make up the proposed election unit have turned over cards seeking representation. It asks for an election on April 29 and 30.

Volkswagen factory officials say they "remain neutral on this topic." Plant spokeswoman Amanda Plecas said the petition is being reviewed, and that it's too soon to comment further.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0