VOL. 43 | NO. 14 | Friday, April 5, 2019

CEOs say big banks more stable since crisis The Associated Press Print | Front Page | Email this story To:



From:



Message:

From (email):



Message:



The early, dominant theme from the CEOs of the nation's biggest banks at Wednesday's Congressional hearing is simple: We're grateful, and we are safer now.

All seven heads of the banks have spoken about how they have raised capital, are more diverse, and are more resilient than they were 10 years ago before the financial crisis.

"Since the crisis, (Citigroup) has become a smaller, safer, stronger and far less complex company," said Michael Corbat, CEO of Citigroup, which required significant financial assistance to avoid collapse.

"There is no doubt that the strength, stability and resiliency of the financial system has been fundamentally improved over the course of the last ten years," said Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan. "Post-crisis reforms have made banks much safer and sounder in three important areas: capital, liquidity and resolution and recovery."