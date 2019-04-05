Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 14 | Friday, April 5, 2019

Bills die as Legislature gets closer to adjournment

Updated 7:06AM
NASHVILLE (AP) — A handful of high-profile proposals in Tennessee are being spiked as state lawmakers slowly inch closer to adjourning their legislative session for the year.

On Tuesday, Republican members on a Senate panel rejected a resolution seeking to commemorate "Gun Violence Awareness Day" in Tennessee after little discussion.

That same panel also agreed to push off debating a proposal that would make it easier for some felons to get their voting rights restored— effectively killing the issue for this year. Lawmakers could try again next year.

Similarly, a House panel is putting off voting on a proposal that would have allowed courts to punish people for making too many inquiries deemed as harassment.

Both delayed addressing the proposals until 2020.

GOP leaders say the General Assembly could adjourn by May 2.

