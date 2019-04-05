Fuel pipeline near BNA damaged during drilling

VOL. 43 | NO. 14 | Friday, April 5, 2019

NASHVILLE (AP) — A spokeswoman for the Tennessee Department of Transportation says a fuel pipeline near the Nashville International Airport has been damaged by TDOT workers conducting "exploratory drilling."

Spokeswoman Kathryn Schulte tells The Tennessean that the pipeline was damaged by drilling that was a part of the ongoing Donelson Pike/Interstate 40 exchange project. She says a line of the pipeline that carries gasoline and another that carries distillate fuels were hit and shut down.

The extent of the chemical spill and its subsequent environmental and economic impacts are unclear.

Colonial Pipeline says proactive containment measures were in place as of late Tuesday and the area would be monitored throughout the night. The runway was already closed for schedule maintenance and no flights were impacted.