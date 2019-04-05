Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 14 | Friday, April 5, 2019

Fuel pipeline near BNA damaged during drilling

Updated 7:05AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — A spokeswoman for the Tennessee Department of Transportation says a fuel pipeline near the Nashville International Airport has been damaged by TDOT workers conducting "exploratory drilling."

Spokeswoman Kathryn Schulte tells The Tennessean that the pipeline was damaged by drilling that was a part of the ongoing Donelson Pike/Interstate 40 exchange project. She says a line of the pipeline that carries gasoline and another that carries distillate fuels were hit and shut down.

The extent of the chemical spill and its subsequent environmental and economic impacts are unclear.

Colonial Pipeline says proactive containment measures were in place as of late Tuesday and the area would be monitored throughout the night. The runway was already closed for schedule maintenance and no flights were impacted.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0